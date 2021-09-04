  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Classic French Vinaigrette

September 4, 2021
Delicious over a colorful Niçoise salad
Classic French Vinaigrette recipe - The Daily Meal
margouillatphotos/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Spending a little time on even a simple salad is the difference between a great salad and one that is an organic afterthought. Insist, too, on homemade dressings, like this classic French vinaigrette—its simple yet delicious flavors allow the fresh ingredients of your salad to really shine through.

This recipe is by Marcy Goldman-Posluns and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
183
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
21 Easy Classic French Recipes to Wow Your Guests
Classic Pie Recipes
10 Classic Cornmeal Recipes

Notes

For a vinaigrette that won't separate, mix in 1 to 2 teaspoons fresh, raw egg yolk. The dressing is slightly creamier and the oil and vinegar won't separate.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cups olive or salad oil
  • 1/4 Cup wine or white vinegar
  • 3/4 Teaspoons salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 medium crushed garlic clove (optional)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Dijon-style mustard

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl or container, combine  3/4 cup olive or salad oil, 1/4 cup wine or white vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper, 1 medium crushed garlic clove (optional) and 1/2 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard.

Step 2: Whisk or shake together until well-blended. Chill until using. Makes about 1 cup. See notes for vinaigrette tips.

Tags
best recipes
classic
condiment
dijon
dressing
Easy
France
garlic
homemade
kitchen staples
lettuce
make ahead
mustard
olive oil
quick
salad
salad dressing
vinaigrette
vinegar
white vinegar
meal prep
salad oil
Salade Niçoise
Classic French Vinaigrette
wine vinegar