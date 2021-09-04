Spending a little time on even a simple salad is the difference between a great salad and one that is an organic afterthought. Insist, too, on homemade dressings, like this classic French vinaigrette—its simple yet delicious flavors allow the fresh ingredients of your salad to really shine through.
This recipe is by Marcy Goldman-Posluns and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
For a vinaigrette that won't separate, mix in 1 to 2 teaspoons fresh, raw egg yolk. The dressing is slightly creamier and the oil and vinegar won't separate.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cups olive or salad oil
- 1/4 Cup wine or white vinegar
- 3/4 Teaspoons salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1 medium crushed garlic clove (optional)
- 1/2 Teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl or container, combine 3/4 cup olive or salad oil, 1/4 cup wine or white vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper, 1 medium crushed garlic clove (optional) and 1/2 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard.
Step 2: Whisk or shake together until well-blended. Chill until using. Makes about 1 cup. See notes for vinaigrette tips.