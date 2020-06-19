Combine ground beef and steak seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grill. Grill until lightly toasted.

During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese slice.

Line bottom of each bun with lettuce; top with tomato, burger and toppings, as desired. Close sandwiches.