
4.5
2 ratings

Classic Beef Cheeseburgers

June 19, 2020 | 10:58am
Keeping it simple
Classic Beef Burgers
Photo courtesy Beef - It's What's For Dinner

You don't have to overcomplicate things when it comes to a classic backyard grilling session. Use this recipe as a base to make the burgers of your dreams.

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
543
Calories Per Serving

Notes

To prepare on stovetop, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 12 to 15 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. 

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1-1/2 Teaspoon steak seasoning blend
  • 4 hamburger buns, split
  • 4 slices cheese (such as cheddar, American, Swiss, etc.)
  • 4 lettuce leaves
  • 4 tomato
  • Toppings: ketchup, mustard, onion slices, pickle slices (optional)

Directions

Combine ground beef and steak seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grill. Grill until lightly toasted.

During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese slice.

Line bottom of each bun with lettuce; top with tomato, burger and toppings, as desired. Close sandwiches.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving543
Total Fat34g52%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated14g72%
Cholesterol109mg36%
Protein32g63%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A139µg15%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg40%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K24µg20%
Calcium302mg30%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)49µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)110µg27%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated13gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg47%
Phosphorus389mg56%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium688mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg31.5%
Sodium472mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg31.3%
Trans2gN/A
Water216gN/A
Zinc6mg57%
