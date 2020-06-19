You don't have to overcomplicate things when it comes to a classic backyard grilling session. Use this recipe as a base to make the burgers of your dreams.
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner
Notes
To prepare on stovetop, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 12 to 15 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1-1/2 Teaspoon steak seasoning blend
- 4 hamburger buns, split
- 4 slices cheese (such as cheddar, American, Swiss, etc.)
- 4 lettuce leaves
- 4 tomato
- Toppings: ketchup, mustard, onion slices, pickle slices (optional)
Directions
Combine ground beef and steak seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grill. Grill until lightly toasted.
During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese slice.
Line bottom of each bun with lettuce; top with tomato, burger and toppings, as desired. Close sandwiches.