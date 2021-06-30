Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Grease four 10-by-15-inch jelly roll-type pans and line with wax paper. The batter ingredients must be divided into fourths and mixed separately.

Step 3: To make each layer: In a mixing bowl, combine 2 eggs with 1/2 cup sugar and beat well. Add 1 cup flour, 1 teaspoon almond extract and several drops of food coloring. Beat for 2 minutes. Fold in 1/2 cup of the melted and cooled margarine. Pour into a prepared pan, spreading the batter to all corners. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove from oven and cool on wire rack. This makes one layer of the cake.

Step 4: Make the remaining three layers the same way, using a different food coloring for each new layer.

Step 5: Once cool, turn the first layer out on a tray or parchment paper. Spread with either jam or chocolate icing. Turn the second layer out on top of the first layer, pressing gently to join. Spread with raspberry jam or chocolate frosting (frosting recipe follows). Repeat with the third and fourth layers, except with top layer, omit jam or frosting and spread with hot glaze (recipe follows).

Step 6: To make loaf cakes, cut into 3 loaves and then glaze so that the glaze covers the top and sides.