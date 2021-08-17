Step 1: Put grated zest from 1 lemon and 1 lime into the bottom of a pitcher. Stir in 2 cups grapefruit juice, 1 cup orange juice, 2/3 cups lemon juice, 1/4 cup lime juice and 1/4 cup agave syrup.

Step 2: Stir in 1 cup tequila and 1/4 cup Campari. Refrigerate until very cold, at least 2 hours.

Step 3: Mix 1 tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon chili powder in a shallow dish. Rub the rim of 6 serving glasses with a piece of lemon or lime then dip the rim of the glasses into the salt mixture. Let stand at room temperature.

Step 4: Fill glasses with ice cubes. Stir margarita mixture and pour over ice. Garnish with a lemon slice and serve.