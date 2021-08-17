  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.666665
3 ratings

Pretty Pink Four Citrus and Campari Margaritas

August 17, 2021
By
Pretty in pink and tasty in flavor
Pretty Pink Four Citrus and Campari Margaritas
Kristen Mendiola/The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Who can say no to margaritas? This cocktail recipe takes it up another notch by including four different citrusy fruit juices — lemon, lime, grapefruit and orange  — to mix with tequila and Campari. Drink this cocktail while you stuff your face with tacos or quesadillas.

Ready in
25 m
25 m
(prepare time)
6
Servings
Related Recipes
8 More Amazing Margarita Recipes
In Season: 7 Citrus Recipes
Slideshow: 5 Colorful Margarita Recipes From Los Cabos

Notes

For this cocktail recipe, chill for several hours.

You can serve these margaritas straight up if desired: Pour 3/4 cup of the mix into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain into prepared glass.

 

Ingredients

  • Finely grated citrus zest from 1 lemon and 1 lime
  • 2 Cups freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
  • 1 Cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 2/3 Cups freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/4 Cup freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1/4 Cup agave syrup
  • 1 Cup silver tequila (or mezcal if you like a smoky flavor), or to taste
  • 1/4 Cup Campari, pomegranate juice or unsweetened cherry juice
  • 1 Tablespoon coarse (kosher) salt
  • 1 Teaspoon chili powder
  • Ice cubes
  • Slices of lemon for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Put grated zest from 1 lemon and 1 lime into the bottom of a pitcher. Stir in 2 cups grapefruit juice, 1 cup orange juice, 2/3 cups lemon juice, 1/4 cup lime juice and 1/4 cup agave syrup.

Step 2: Stir in 1 cup tequila and 1/4 cup Campari. Refrigerate until very cold, at least 2 hours.

Step 3: Mix 1 tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon chili powder in a shallow dish. Rub the rim of 6 serving glasses with a piece of lemon or lime then dip the rim of the glasses into the salt mixture. Let stand at room temperature.

Step 4: Fill glasses with ice cubes. Stir margarita mixture and pour over ice. Garnish with a lemon slice and serve.

Tags
best recipes
beverage
cocktail recipe
drink recipe
grapefruit
lemon
lime
margarita recipe
orange
JeanMarie Brownson
Pretty Pink Four Citrus and Campari Margaritas