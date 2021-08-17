Who can say no to margaritas? This cocktail recipe takes it up another notch by including four different citrusy fruit juices — lemon, lime, grapefruit and orange — to mix with tequila and Campari. Drink this cocktail while you stuff your face with tacos or quesadillas.
Notes
For this cocktail recipe, chill for several hours.
You can serve these margaritas straight up if desired: Pour 3/4 cup of the mix into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain into prepared glass.
Ingredients
- Finely grated citrus zest from 1 lemon and 1 lime
- 2 Cups freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
- 1 Cup freshly squeezed orange juice
- 2/3 Cups freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/4 Cup freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1/4 Cup agave syrup
- 1 Cup silver tequila (or mezcal if you like a smoky flavor), or to taste
- 1/4 Cup Campari, pomegranate juice or unsweetened cherry juice
- 1 Tablespoon coarse (kosher) salt
- 1 Teaspoon chili powder
- Ice cubes
- Slices of lemon for garnish
Directions
Step 1: Put grated zest from 1 lemon and 1 lime into the bottom of a pitcher. Stir in 2 cups grapefruit juice, 1 cup orange juice, 2/3 cups lemon juice, 1/4 cup lime juice and 1/4 cup agave syrup.
Step 2: Stir in 1 cup tequila and 1/4 cup Campari. Refrigerate until very cold, at least 2 hours.
Step 3: Mix 1 tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon chili powder in a shallow dish. Rub the rim of 6 serving glasses with a piece of lemon or lime then dip the rim of the glasses into the salt mixture. Let stand at room temperature.
Step 4: Fill glasses with ice cubes. Stir margarita mixture and pour over ice. Garnish with a lemon slice and serve.