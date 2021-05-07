Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 2 cups flour, 1 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 2: In a separate bowl, combine 1 cup buttermilk, 1 egg and 1/4 cup oil; stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients just until moistened.

Step 3: In a small bowl, combine 3 teaspoons cinnamon and remaining 1/2 cup sugar.

Step 4: Pour half of the batter into the pan; sprinkle with half of the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Carefully spread the remaining batter and sprinkle with the remaining cinnamon-sugar; cut through batter with a knife to swirl.

Step 5: Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pan to cool completely.

Step 6: Put plate on top of pan and flip to remove. Scrape out any remaining topping that is left in the pan and spread over loaf.