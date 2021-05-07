The next time you're looking to bake something ooey, gooey, and decadent, try this cinnamon loaf. It's baked with a butter-sugar sauce that makes the bread super sticky, moist and doubly delicious.
This recipe is by Suzanne Boyle of Belleville, Illinois, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
For the sticky topping:
- 4 Tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing the pan
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon
- Dash nutmeg
For the batter:
- 2 Cups flour
- 1 1/2 Cup sugar, divided
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup buttermilk
- 1 egg
- 1/4 Cup vegetable oil
- 3 Teaspoons ground cinnamon
Directions
For the sticky topping:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter bottom and sides of a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan.
Step 2: In a small saucepan, combine 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, 1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg. Boil for 30 seconds.
Step 3: Scrape the mixture into prepared pan and spread evenly. Set aside while you make the batter.
For the batter:
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 2 cups flour, 1 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Step 2: In a separate bowl, combine 1 cup buttermilk, 1 egg and 1/4 cup oil; stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients just until moistened.
Step 3: In a small bowl, combine 3 teaspoons cinnamon and remaining 1/2 cup sugar.
Step 4: Pour half of the batter into the pan; sprinkle with half of the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Carefully spread the remaining batter and sprinkle with the remaining cinnamon-sugar; cut through batter with a knife to swirl.
Step 5: Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pan to cool completely.
Step 6: Put plate on top of pan and flip to remove. Scrape out any remaining topping that is left in the pan and spread over loaf.