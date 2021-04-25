  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cilantro Pesto

April 25, 2021
The ultimate summer sauce
Cilantro Pesto recipe - The Daily Meal
Karaidel/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Wondering what to do with all that extra cilantro in the fridge? Turn it into a fresh, bright pesto and go to town drizzling it over grilled meat, whole wheat spaghetti and roasted vegetables, among so many other options.

This recipe is from True Food Kitchen in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
271
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 bunches cilantro, washed and chopped
  • 1/4 Cup roasted and salted pumpkin seeds
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped garlic
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Cup fresh squeezed orange juice
  • 1/4 Cup fresh squeezed lime juice
  • 1/2 Cup grapeseed oil
  • 1/2 Cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Step 1: To a blender, add 2 bunches chopped cilantro, 1/4 cup roasted and salted pumpkin seeds, 1 teaspoon chopped garlic, 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/4 cup fresh squeezed orange juice, 1/4 cup fresh squeezed lime juice, 1/2 cup grapeseed oil and 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil.

Step 2: Puree until smooth.

