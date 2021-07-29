Chorizo and Potato Omelets

Step 1: Cut 4-5 potatoes into ½-inch dice and put into a microwave-safe bowl with ½ cup water. Cover with plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high (100 percent power) until potatoes are fork-tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and cool.

Step 2: Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 3 tablespoons of the oil; add 1/2 onion. Cook and stir until onion is tender and slightly golden, about 3 minutes. Add 6-7 ounces chorizo slices and potatoes; cook and stir to blend flavors, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 3: For each omelet, whisk together 2 of the eggs, 1 tablespoon of the broth, ¼ teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon paprika in a small bowl. Add a quarter of the potato mixture and stir well.

Step 4: Set a small (6- or 7-inch) nonstick skillet over medium heat until it’s hot enough to make a drop of water sizzle on contact. Add 1 tablespoon oil to pan, and swirl to coat the pan with the oil. Gently pour the egg-potato mixture into the skillet. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Lift the edges of the eggs as they cook to allow the liquid egg to run underneath. When most of the liquid is set, use a spatula to smooth the mixture into an even layer. Let cook, moving and shaking the skillet until the top surface is set but still quite moist, about 3 minutes.

Step 5: Run a silicon spatula around and under the eggs to be sure nothing is sticking. Then set a plate just slightly larger than the skillet over the skillet. Very carefully invert the omelet onto the plate. Reduce the heat under the skillet to low and add a little oil if the pan looks dry. Slide the omelet back into the skillet with the cooked side up. Cook over low just to set the eggs, about 1 or 2 minutes more.

Step 6: Once again flip the omelet onto a plate. Repeat to make three more omelets, wiping the pan clean between each before adding oil.

Step 7: Serve the omelets warm or at room temperature, cut into wedges. Garnish with a dollop of mayonnaise, or sprinkle with herbs. Omelets can be made 2 days in advance and kept covered in the refrigerator.