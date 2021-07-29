Chorizo and Potato Omelets

These individual Spanish tortillas (a type of omelet) are flavored with Spanish chorizo and potatoes. Substitute fully cooked diced ham or thinly sliced andouille or kielbasa sausage, if desired, for the chicken chorizo.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 4-5 medium-size yellow potatoes (1 pound total), scrubbed
- 3 Tablespoons Extra-virgin olive oil, preferably Spanish
- 1/2 medium onion, very thinly sliced
- 6-7 Ounces fully cooked chicken chorizo sausage, very thinly sliced
- 8 large eggs
- 1/4 Cup chicken broth
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon smoked or sweet paprika (pimenton)
- Garlicky mayonnaise or chopped fresh herbs
Directions
Step 1: Cut 4-5 potatoes into ½-inch dice and put into a microwave-safe bowl with ½ cup water. Cover with plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high (100 percent power) until potatoes are fork-tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and cool.
Step 2: Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 3 tablespoons of the oil; add 1/2 onion. Cook and stir until onion is tender and slightly golden, about 3 minutes. Add 6-7 ounces chorizo slices and potatoes; cook and stir to blend flavors, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
Step 3: For each omelet, whisk together 2 of the eggs, 1 tablespoon of the broth, ¼ teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon paprika in a small bowl. Add a quarter of the potato mixture and stir well.
Step 4: Set a small (6- or 7-inch) nonstick skillet over medium heat until it’s hot enough to make a drop of water sizzle on contact. Add 1 tablespoon oil to pan, and swirl to coat the pan with the oil. Gently pour the egg-potato mixture into the skillet. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Lift the edges of the eggs as they cook to allow the liquid egg to run underneath. When most of the liquid is set, use a spatula to smooth the mixture into an even layer. Let cook, moving and shaking the skillet until the top surface is set but still quite moist, about 3 minutes.
Step 5: Run a silicon spatula around and under the eggs to be sure nothing is sticking. Then set a plate just slightly larger than the skillet over the skillet. Very carefully invert the omelet onto the plate. Reduce the heat under the skillet to low and add a little oil if the pan looks dry. Slide the omelet back into the skillet with the cooked side up. Cook over low just to set the eggs, about 1 or 2 minutes more.
Step 6: Once again flip the omelet onto a plate. Repeat to make three more omelets, wiping the pan clean between each before adding oil.
Step 7: Serve the omelets warm or at room temperature, cut into wedges. Garnish with a dollop of mayonnaise, or sprinkle with herbs. Omelets can be made 2 days in advance and kept covered in the refrigerator.