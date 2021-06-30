Fresh herbs, sauteed mushrooms, goat cheese and chorizo make this savory bread pudding a winner. It's easy to make ahead of time and transports beautifully for your next brunch or holiday breakfast.
This recipe is from Yoel Cruz at North Square in New York City, and was originally published in the New York Daily News.
Notes
If using dried herbs, reduce the amount by one third.
Ingredients
- 1 loaf cranberry bread
- 1 loaf country bread
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Cup diced onion
- 1 Cup diced chorizo
- 1 Cup diced mushrooms
- 2 Cups milk
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin, toasted
- 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika
- 1/4 Cup sugar
- 2 Teaspoons salt, or to taste
- 1 Teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1 Teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 Teaspoon chopped fresh oregano
- 8 Ounces goat cheese, crumbled
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
Step 2: Remove very hard bread crusts from 1 loaf of cranberry bread and 1 loaf of country bread. Discard the hard crusts and cube the remaining bread. Spread on a baking sheet and toast in the preheated oven for 6 to 8 minutes.
Step 3: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add 1 cup diced onion and sauté for 3 minutes. Set aside.
Step 4: In a separate skillet, sautee 1 cup diced chorizo and 1 cup diced mushrooms for 2 minutes. Set aside.
Step 5: In large bowl, whisk together 2 cups milk, 4 eggs, 1/2 teaspoon toasted ground cumin, 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika, 1/4 cup sugar, 2 teaspoons salt (or to taste), 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary and 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano.
Step 6: To the egg mixture, add the toasted bread, chorizo, mushrooms, onions and 8 ounces crumbled goat cheese. Mix thoroughly with a large spoon.
Step 7: Transfer mixture to the greased baking pan and cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes or until custard is set and top is golden brown. Cut into squares.