Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.

Step 2: Remove very hard bread crusts from 1 loaf of cranberry bread and 1 loaf of country bread. Discard the hard crusts and cube the remaining bread. Spread on a baking sheet and toast in the preheated oven for 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 3: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add 1 cup diced onion and sauté for 3 minutes. Set aside.

Step 4: In a separate skillet, sautee 1 cup diced chorizo and 1 cup diced mushrooms for 2 minutes. Set aside.

Step 5: In large bowl, whisk together 2 cups milk, 4 eggs, 1/2 teaspoon toasted ground cumin, 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika, 1/4 cup sugar, 2 teaspoons salt (or to taste), 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary and 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano.

Step 6: To the egg mixture, add the toasted bread, chorizo, mushrooms, onions and 8 ounces crumbled goat cheese. Mix thoroughly with a large spoon.

Step 7: Transfer mixture to the greased baking pan and cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes or until custard is set and top is golden brown. Cut into squares.