This chocolatey dessert with a hint of mint is the best way to indulge after a big holiday meal. If you've never made homemade whipped cream before, you're in for a treat! It is thicker, creamier, and just plain better than store-bought. If you have leftover whipped cream, it'll stay good in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. The gift that keeps on giving!
Recipe courtesy of In The Raw.
Ingredients
For the cookie crust
- 9 Ounces chocolate wafer cookies
- 5 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 Tablespoon Sugar In The Raw®
- 1 Tablespoon Stevia In The Raw®
For the chocolate peppermint filling
- 12 Ounces unsweetened chocolate, roughly chopped
- 5 Tablespoons cool butter, cut into cubes
- 1 1/4 Cup heavy cream
- 3/4 Cups Sugar In The Raw®
- 3/4 Cups Stevia In The Raw®
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon peppermint extract
For the whipped cream and to serve
- 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 2 Teaspoons Sugar In The Raw®
- 1 Teaspoon Stevia In The Raw®
Directions
For the cookie crust
Preheat oven to 350*F. Lightly grease a 9” round springform pan with removable bottom and sides.
In the bowl of a food processor, pulse chocolate cookies until fine. Transfer to a bowl and stir in melted butter, sugar and stevia until well combined. Press mixture into bottom and up the sides of pan. Bake crust until firm – about 5 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.
For the chocolate peppermint filling
In a medium bowl, add chocolate and butter.
In a small saucepan bring cream, sugar, and stevia to a boil whisking constantly until sugar and stevia are completely dissolved. Pour cream over the chocolate and butter and whisk until chocolate has melted. Stir in peppermint and pour into crust. Chill at least one hour.
For the whipped cream and to serve
In a large bowl beat cream, sugar, and stevia on high speed until stiff peaks form – about 1 minute. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve tart.
Slice tart and top with whipped cream and dust with cocoa powder.