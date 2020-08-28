This chocolatey dessert with a hint of mint is the best way to indulge after a big holiday meal. If you've never made homemade whipped cream before, you're in for a treat! It is thicker, creamier, and just plain better than store-bought. If you have leftover whipped cream, it'll stay good in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. The gift that keeps on giving!

Recipe courtesy of In The Raw.