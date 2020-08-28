  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Peppermint Truffle Tart

August 28, 2020 | 2:57pm
Like a Peppermint Patty in pie form
chocolate peppermint truffle tart
Courtesy of In The Raw

This chocolatey dessert with a hint of mint is the best way to indulge after a big holiday meal. If you've never made homemade whipped cream before, you're in for a treat! It is thicker, creamier, and just plain better than store-bought. If you have leftover whipped cream, it'll stay good in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. The gift that keeps on giving!

Recipe courtesy of In The Raw.

Ready in
90 m
75 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
534
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the cookie crust

  • 9 Ounces chocolate wafer cookies
  • 5 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 Tablespoon Sugar In The Raw®
  • 1 Tablespoon Stevia In The Raw®

For the chocolate peppermint filling

  • 12 Ounces unsweetened chocolate, roughly chopped
  • 5 Tablespoons cool butter, cut into cubes
  • 1 1/4 Cup heavy cream
  • 3/4 Cups Sugar In The Raw®
  • 3/4 Cups Stevia In The Raw®
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon peppermint extract

For the whipped cream and to serve

  • 1/2 Cup heavy cream
  • 2 Teaspoons Sugar In The Raw®
  • 1 Teaspoon Stevia In The Raw®

Directions

For the cookie crust

Preheat oven to 350*F. Lightly grease a 9” round springform pan with removable bottom and sides.

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse chocolate cookies until fine. Transfer to a bowl and stir in melted butter, sugar and stevia until well combined. Press mixture into bottom and up the sides of pan. Bake crust until firm – about 5 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.

For the chocolate peppermint filling

In a medium bowl, add chocolate and butter.

In a small saucepan bring cream, sugar, and stevia to a boil whisking constantly until sugar and stevia are completely dissolved. Pour cream over the chocolate and butter and whisk until chocolate has melted. Stir in peppermint and pour into crust. Chill at least one hour.

For the whipped cream and to serve

In a large bowl beat cream, sugar, and stevia on high speed until stiff peaks form – about 1 minute. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve tart.

Slice tart and top with whipped cream and dust with cocoa powder.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving534
Total Fat40g62%
Sugar23gN/A
Saturated24g100%
Cholesterol74mg25%
Protein6g13%
Carbs53g18%
Vitamin A224µg25%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.2%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.3%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.8%
Vitamin E0.9mg6.1%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium61mg6%
Fiber5g22%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)26µg6%
Folic acid8µgN/A
Iron6mg32%
Magnesium107mg25%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6%
Phosphorus166mg24%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium309mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10%
Sodium145mg6%
Sugars, added14gN/A
Trans0.4gN/A
Water24gN/A
Zinc3mg28%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
chocolate desserts
pie recipes