These meringue squares are like cookies, but they are light, chocolatey and surprisingly low in calories. —Helen Nash
This recipe is from "Helen Nash's New Kosher Cuisine" by Helen Nash (The Overlook Press, 2012) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
It is easier to separate the eggs straight from the refrigerator, when they are cold. Make sure the whites have come to room temperature before beating.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted margarine, for greasing the pan
- 1/2 Pound blanched almonds
- 6 Ounces good-quality imported semisweet chocolate, broken into small pieces
- 8 large egg whites (see notes)
- 1 Cup sugar
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F (175 C). Line a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking pan with wax paper and grease the paper with 1 tablespoon unsalted margarine.
Step 2: Chop 1/2 pound blanched almonds in a food processor, in two batches, until medium-fine. Transfer to a bowl. Chop 6 ounces semisweet chocolate in the processor until fine, and combine with the almonds.
Step 3: In the bowl of an electric stand mixer, place 8 large egg whites. Using the balloon whisk attachment, beat at high speed until foamy. Gradually add 1 cup sugar and beat until stiff.
Step 4: With a large rubber spatula, gently fold the chocolate-almond mixture into the egg whites, making a motion like a figure 8 with the spatula. Do not overmix.
Step 5: Spoon the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out almost dry.
Step 6: Cool on a wire rack. Invert onto a cutting board and peel off the paper. Cut into 1 1/2-inch squares. To freeze the squares, place them side-by-side in an air-tight plastic container, with wax paper between the layers.