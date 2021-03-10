Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F (175 C). Line a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking pan with wax paper and grease the paper with 1 tablespoon unsalted margarine.

Step 2: Chop 1/2 pound blanched almonds in a food processor, in two batches, until medium-fine. Transfer to a bowl. Chop 6 ounces semisweet chocolate in the processor until fine, and combine with the almonds.

Step 3: In the bowl of an electric stand mixer, place 8 large egg whites. Using the balloon whisk attachment, beat at high speed until foamy. Gradually add 1 cup sugar and beat until stiff.

Step 4: With a large rubber spatula, gently fold the chocolate-almond mixture into the egg whites, making a motion like a figure 8 with the spatula. Do not overmix.

Step 5: Spoon the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out almost dry.

Step 6: Cool on a wire rack. Invert onto a cutting board and peel off the paper. Cut into 1 1/2-inch squares. To freeze the squares, place them side-by-side in an air-tight plastic container, with wax paper between the layers.