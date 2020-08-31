Fans of the classic Moon Pie treats will be familiar with the main ingredients: graham cracker crust, homemade chocolate cream, and homemade marshmallow meringue. This recipe amps up the decadence with the addition of a caramel pecan praline layer.
Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
Notes
For a non-dairy version replace butter with vegan margarine and milk with almond milk.
Ingredients
For the crust
- 1 3/4 Cup graham crackers
- 7 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 3 Tablespoons Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
For the filling
- 4 large egg yolks
- 3 Cups milk
- 4 Tablespoons corn starch
- 3/4 Cups Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 1/4 Cup chocolate chips, 55-63% cocoa mass
- 3 Tablespoons unsalted butter
For the praline sauce
- 1/3 Cup well-packed Imperial Sugar Dark Brown Sugar
- 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 3 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup pecan halves
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
For the marshmallow meringue
- 4 large egg whites, no yolk traces
- 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
To serve
Directions
For the crust
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Crush graham crackers in a food processor or underneath a rolling pin. Mix with melted butter and sugar. Press on the bottom and sides of a deep dish 9x5-inch pie tin.
For the filling
In a saucepan whisk egg yolks with 3-4 tablespoons milk, add corn starch and mix very well. Add remaining milk, sugar, and salt. Bring to a boil while constantly whisking. Once mixture has thickened, remove from heat.
Add vanilla extract and chocolate and whisk smooth. Add butter and mix until combined. Scrape edges well or pour into another bowl. Cover with plastic food film, with the plastic touching the cream to prevent a skin from forming. Let cool for 20-30 minutes.
Stir chocolate cream until smooth and scrape cream into pre-baked pie shell. Place in refrigerator.
For the praline sauce
Combine brown sugar, heavy cream, butter, and salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 4-6 minutes or until caramel coats the back of a spoon. Add pecans and vanilla and set aside.
For the marshmallow meringue
Place egg whites and sugar in a mixer bowl and whisk over low simmering water until very warm or reaches 145°F. Remove from heat and whip until stiff peaks form, about 5-8 minutes. Add salt and vanilla extract.
To serve
Remove plastic from pie, spread a 1/3-inch layer of marshmallow meringue onto chocolate cream. Gently spoon pecan caramel onto meringue.
Re-whisk remaining meringue to make it creamy and smooth, and decorate pie as desired. Place under a broiler for a few minutes or use a blow torch to brown marshmallow meringue.