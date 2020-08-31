In a saucepan whisk egg yolks with 3-4 tablespoons milk, add corn starch and mix very well. Add remaining milk, sugar, and salt. Bring to a boil while constantly whisking. Once mixture has thickened, remove from heat.

Add vanilla extract and chocolate and whisk smooth. Add butter and mix until combined. Scrape edges well or pour into another bowl. Cover with plastic food film, with the plastic touching the cream to prevent a skin from forming. Let cool for 20-30 minutes.

Stir chocolate cream until smooth and scrape cream into pre-baked pie shell. Place in refrigerator.