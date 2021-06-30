Bread pudding—created as a way to use up a stale loaf or three—isn't the humble dish it once was as chefs now flavor it with rich ingredients like dark chocolate and orange liqueur. Yet even when a pricey ingredient is added, it still can be a budget-conscious dessert. As for which bread to use, sourdough, brioche, wheat or even a fruit bread all make a great pudding (and an even better pudding when slightly stale, since they tend to absorb more of the custard.)

This recipe is adapted from Colleen Grapes, pastry chef at Irving Mill in New York City. It was originally published in the New York Daily News.