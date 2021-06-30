Bread pudding—created as a way to use up a stale loaf or three—isn't the humble dish it once was as chefs now flavor it with rich ingredients like dark chocolate and orange liqueur. Yet even when a pricey ingredient is added, it still can be a budget-conscious dessert. As for which bread to use, sourdough, brioche, wheat or even a fruit bread all make a great pudding (and an even better pudding when slightly stale, since they tend to absorb more of the custard.)
This recipe is adapted from Colleen Grapes, pastry chef at Irving Mill in New York City. It was originally published in the New York Daily News.
Ingredients
- 1 loaf brioche
- 4 Cups heavy cream
- 2 Cups milk
- 2 Cups chopped dark chocolate
- 2 Cups sugar
- 12 egg yolks
- 3 Tablespoons Grand Marnier
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon freshly grated orange zest
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly butter a large, shallow baking dish.
Step 2: Cut 1 loaf brioche into thick slices.
Step 3: In a heavy saucepan, bring 4 cups heavy cream and 2 cups milk to a simmer. Add 2 cups chopped dark chocolate and stir until the chocolate melts.
Step 4: In a large bowl, beat together 2 cups sugar, 12 egg yolks, 3 tablespoons Grand Marnier, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon freshly grated orange zest. Add to the warm chocolate mixture.
Step 5: Layer the custard and the brioche slices into the greased baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes or until custard is set and pudding is browned and crusty on top.