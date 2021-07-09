  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chilled Quinoa Medley

July 9, 2021
By
A versatile side dish or salad
Chilled Quinoa Medley recipe
Leslie Ovalle/Sun Sentinel

Aside from its versatility, this quinoa medley is simple, healthy and satisfies without weighing you down. And who doesn't love a delicious, chilled salad recipe for the summer?

This recipe is from Kaluz Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
3 h and 10 m
3 h and 10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
12
Servings
347
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Total time includes 3 hours to chill the quinoa medley.

Ingredients

  • 4 Cups cooked black quinoa, cooked according to package directions and cooled
  • 2 Cups cooked basmati rice, cooked according to package directions and cooled
  • 1/4 Cup chopped parsley
  • 1/4 Cup minced chives
  • 1/2 Cup toasted almonds
  • 1 Cup dried cranberries
  • 1/4 Cup minced red pepper
  • 1/4 Cup minced yellow pepper
  • 1/2 Cup charred corn
  • 1/2 Cup julienned basil
  • 1/2 Cup minced red onion
  • 1 Cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 Cup lemon juice
  • 2 Tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 Tablespoon ground black pepper

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 4 cups cooked and cooled black quinoa, 2 cups cooked and cooled basmati rice, 1/4 cup chopped parsley, 1/4 cup minced chives, 1/2 cup toasted almonds, 1 cup dried cranberries, 1/4 cup minced red pepper, 1/4 cup minced yellow pepper, 1/2 cup charred corn, 1/2 cup julienned basil, 1/2 cup minced red onion, 1 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1/2 cup lemon juice, 2 tablespoons kosher salt and 1 tablespoon ground black pepper.

Step 2: Mix ingredients thoroughly to combine. Refrigerate salad until chilled, at least 3 hours.

