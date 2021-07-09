Aside from its versatility, this quinoa medley is simple, healthy and satisfies without weighing you down. And who doesn't love a delicious, chilled salad recipe for the summer?
This recipe is from Kaluz Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
Total time includes 3 hours to chill the quinoa medley.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups cooked black quinoa, cooked according to package directions and cooled
- 2 Cups cooked basmati rice, cooked according to package directions and cooled
- 1/4 Cup chopped parsley
- 1/4 Cup minced chives
- 1/2 Cup toasted almonds
- 1 Cup dried cranberries
- 1/4 Cup minced red pepper
- 1/4 Cup minced yellow pepper
- 1/2 Cup charred corn
- 1/2 Cup julienned basil
- 1/2 Cup minced red onion
- 1 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 Cup lemon juice
- 2 Tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 Tablespoon ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 4 cups cooked and cooled black quinoa, 2 cups cooked and cooled basmati rice, 1/4 cup chopped parsley, 1/4 cup minced chives, 1/2 cup toasted almonds, 1 cup dried cranberries, 1/4 cup minced red pepper, 1/4 cup minced yellow pepper, 1/2 cup charred corn, 1/2 cup julienned basil, 1/2 cup minced red onion, 1 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1/2 cup lemon juice, 2 tablespoons kosher salt and 1 tablespoon ground black pepper.
Step 2: Mix ingredients thoroughly to combine. Refrigerate salad until chilled, at least 3 hours.