Chilled Brisket Dip
Re-imagine your leftover brisket
Dec 20, 2017 | 1:25 pm
By

If you’re making a beautiful beef brisket this holiday season, chances are you’re not going to have a ton of leftovers after dinner. But don’t scrap that meat! Make this scrumptious dip instead.

This recipe is courtesy of Keebler and Damaris Phillips.

4
Servings
175
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup cooked brisket, chopped in food processor
  • 1 Cup celery, finely diced
  • 1/2 Cup red onion, minced
  • 4–5 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
  • 2/3 Cups mayonnaise
  • 1/4 Cup green onions, divided
  • 1 box pretzel crackers, preferably Town House Pretzel Flipsides

Directions

In a large bowl, combine brisket, celery, and red onion.

In a separate bowl, whisk together mustard, mayonnaise, and half of the green onions.

Pour mayonnaise mixture over brisket and stir to coat all ingredients.

Garnish with remaining green onions and season with salt and pepper.

Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour to let flavors marry.

Dollop 1/2 tablespoon of dip onto each cracker and serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
8g
11%
Sugar
8g
9%
Saturated Fat
3g
13%
Cholesterol
18mg
6%
Carbohydrate, by difference
21g
16%
Protein
6g
13%
Vitamin A, RAE
9µg
1%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
5mg
7%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
4µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
47mg
5%
Choline, total
17mg
4%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
14µg
4%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
16mg
5%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
69mg
10%
Selenium, Se
6µg
11%
Sodium, Na
737mg
49%
Water
91g
3%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.

Brisket Shopping Tip

Most cattle are fed a diet of grass until they are sent to a feedlot – where they are finished on corn. When possible, choose beef from cattle that are “100% grass fed” - it will be more expensive, but better for your health.

Brisket Cooking Tip

The method used to cook beef is dependent on the cut. Cuts that are more tender, like filet mignon, should be cooked for a relatively short amount of time over high heat by grilling or sautéing. While less tender cuts, like brisket and short ribs, should be cooked for a longer time with lower heat by braising or stewing.

Brisket Wine Pairing

Most red wines, including cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, mourvÃ¨dre, RhÃ´ne blends, zinfandel, petite sirah, nebbiolo, nero d'avola, primitivo, barbera, and sangiovese.

