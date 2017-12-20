Chilled Brisket Dip

If you’re making a beautiful beef brisket this holiday season, chances are you’re not going to have a ton of leftovers after dinner. But don’t scrap that meat! Make this scrumptious dip instead.
This recipe is courtesy of Keebler and Damaris Phillips.
In a large bowl, combine brisket, celery, and red onion.
In a separate bowl, whisk together mustard, mayonnaise, and half of the green onions.
Pour mayonnaise mixture over brisket and stir to coat all ingredients.
Garnish with remaining green onions and season with salt and pepper.
Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour to let flavors marry.
Dollop 1/2 tablespoon of dip onto each cracker and serve immediately.