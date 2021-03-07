Step 1: In a small bowl, place 1 thinly sliced red onion and cover with cold water. Let stand for 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry. Place in a large serving bowl.

Step 2: With paper towels, pat dry 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 6 ounces each). Grease them with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. Season lightly with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Step 3: Place each chicken breast in the center of a piece of cling wrap and wrap it so that it is completely covered. Place the packages in a steamer, cover and steam over high heat for about 9 minutes. (The inside of the chicken should still be pale pink.) Turn off the heat and let stand for 1 minute.

Step 4: Remove the chicken and cool, still wrapped. When cool, unwrap the chicken and cut it on the diagonal into thin strips. Place in the bowl with the onions.

Step 5: In a saucepan, heat 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil. Add 1/2 cup pine nuts and 1/2 cup raisins or currants, and saute over low heat until the pine nuts are lightly golden. Remove from the heat and add 2 tablespoons Marsala wine and 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar.

Step 6: To the large serving bowl with the chicken and onions, add 1 head of shredded radicchio, 1 to 2 bunches arugula and 1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley; toss with the pine nut-raisin dressing. Season to taste with salt and pepper.