This is a colorful and delicious salad with an interesting mixture of textures and tastes. The currants and pine nuts add an unusual Mediterranean piquancy.
This recipe is from "Helen Nash's New Kosher Cuisine" by Helen Nash (The Overlook Press, 2012) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 small red onion, very thinly sliced
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 6 ounces each)
- 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, for greasing the chicken
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/3 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 Cup pine nuts
- 1/2 Cup raisins or currants
- 2 Tablespoons Marsala wine
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 head radicchio, shredded
- 1 to 2 bunches arugula, leaves torn if they are large
- 1/2 Cup loosely packed flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
Directions
Step 1: In a small bowl, place 1 thinly sliced red onion and cover with cold water. Let stand for 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry. Place in a large serving bowl.
Step 2: With paper towels, pat dry 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 6 ounces each). Grease them with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. Season lightly with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Step 3: Place each chicken breast in the center of a piece of cling wrap and wrap it so that it is completely covered. Place the packages in a steamer, cover and steam over high heat for about 9 minutes. (The inside of the chicken should still be pale pink.) Turn off the heat and let stand for 1 minute.
Step 4: Remove the chicken and cool, still wrapped. When cool, unwrap the chicken and cut it on the diagonal into thin strips. Place in the bowl with the onions.
Step 5: In a saucepan, heat 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil. Add 1/2 cup pine nuts and 1/2 cup raisins or currants, and saute over low heat until the pine nuts are lightly golden. Remove from the heat and add 2 tablespoons Marsala wine and 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar.
Step 6: To the large serving bowl with the chicken and onions, add 1 head of shredded radicchio, 1 to 2 bunches arugula and 1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley; toss with the pine nut-raisin dressing. Season to taste with salt and pepper.