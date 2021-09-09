  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken Piccata With Rice

September 9, 2021 | 10:45am
An easy one pan dish
(James F. Quinn, Chicago Tribune)

In Italian cooking, the word "piccata," as in veal piccata or chicken piccata, stems from an old verb, "piccare," meaning "to prick." Although the word isn't used much today, chicken piccata remains a staple in Italian cooking. 

This recipe is by Bill St. John and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
478
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 8 Ounces sliced mushrooms
  • 1 Tablespoon flour
  • Zest and juice of one lemon
  • 1 Cup chicken broth
  • 2 Cups cooked chicken pieces
  • 2 Tablespoons capers
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • pepper, to taste
  • 2 Tablespoons whipping cream
  • 4 Cups cooked rice

Directions

Step 1: Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over high heat.

Step 2: Add 8 ounces sliced mushrooms; cook, stirring, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon flour. Cook, stirring, 1 minute. Stir in the finely grated zest and the juice of 1 small lemon, scraping up browned bits. Stir in 1 cup chicken broth, 2 cups cooked chicken pieces, 2 tablespoons capers, chopped, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste. Reduce heat; simmer, 5 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons whipping cream.

Step 3: Serve over rice, sprinkle with chopped flat-leaf parsley. 

