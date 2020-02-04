Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a dutch oven or soup pot over medium high heat. Add onion and garlic, cook until translucent.

Push aside onions and garlic and add oregano and red pepper flakes with another dash of olive oil. Toast the spices until fragrant. Then mix with onions and garlic.

Add salt, pepper and chicken to the pot to brown. Then add beans, broth, tomatoes, Parmesan rind, and half of your fresh herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Ladle into bowls and garnish with Parmesan, mozzarella, herbs, and big dollops of ricotta.