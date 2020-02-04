February 4, 2020 | 4:38pm
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal
Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy created this one-pot meal for nights when he's craving chicken parmesan, but doesn't want to go through the hassle of making it.
Ingredients
- 4 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Pounds ground chicken
- 1 onion, chopped
- 4 cloves of garlic, sliced
- 1 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 Teaspoon oregano
- 15 Ounces cannellini beans
- 1 handful of fresh basil, chopped
- 1 handful of fresh parsley, chopped
- 28 Ounces chopped tomatoes (canned)
- 3 Cups chicken broth
- 1/4 Cup Parmesan, grated plus the rind
- 2 Tablespoons ricotta cheese
- 1 Cup shredded mozzarella
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a dutch oven or soup pot over medium high heat. Add onion and garlic, cook until translucent.
Push aside onions and garlic and add oregano and red pepper flakes with another dash of olive oil. Toast the spices until fragrant. Then mix with onions and garlic.
Add salt, pepper and chicken to the pot to brown. Then add beans, broth, tomatoes, Parmesan rind, and half of your fresh herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Ladle into bowls and garnish with Parmesan, mozzarella, herbs, and big dollops of ricotta.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving699
Total Fat30g46%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Cholesterol154mg51%
Protein54g100%
Carbs57g19%
Vitamin A124µg14%
Vitamin B121µg56%
Vitamin B61mg96%
Vitamin C24mg27%
Vitamin D4IU29%
Vitamin E3mg18%
Vitamin K75µg63%
Calcium382mg38%
Fiber13g54%
Folate (food)314µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)314µg79%
Iron10mg55%
Magnesium201mg48%
Monounsaturated15gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg73%
Phosphorus667mg95%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium2609mg56%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg53.1%
Sodium1257mg52%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg49.3%
Water392gN/A
Zinc6mg55%