Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 1 cup half and half, 1/2 bunch minced Italian parsley, 4 large eggs (slightly beaten), 5 pounds ground chicken, 2 teaspoons granulated garlic, 2 teaspoons granulated onion and 10 ounces grated Parmesan (optional). Mix to combine. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 2: Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in 1 cup plain breadcrumbs (seasoned to taste with dried oregano, basil, garlic and onion powder) to incorporate. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and place mixture in refrigerator, allowing to rest for 20 minutes.

Step 3: Preheat oven to 350 F. Using a large spoon or ice cream scoop, form mixture into 2-ounce balls and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until set, about 10 minutes.

Step 4: To a large saucepan over medium-low heat, add 2 quarts marinara sauce and 2 cups water. Add the meatballs and slowly simmer until cooked through, about 30 minutes.

Step 5: To serve, place meatballs in a serving bowl and top with marinara sauce. Garnish with a scoop of ricotta, grated Parmesan and fresh basil, if desired. Alternatively, serve meatballs and marinara over cooked pasta or spaghetti squash.