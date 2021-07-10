Step 1: Rinse and pat dry 2 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves. Pound breasts thin between two layers of plastic wrap, using a smooth meat mallet or the edge of cast-iron skillet.

Step 2: In a small bowl, beat 2 large eggs. In 2 separate shallow dishes, place 1/2 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs and 1/3 cup all-purpose flour.

Step 3: Using a large saute pan over medium-high heat, heat 1/4 cup canola oil. Dip chicken first in the flour, then the egg, then in bread crumbs, lightly shaking off excess. Saute chicken until golden brown, turning halfway through, about 7 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate and drain the pan.

Step 4: Heat saute pan to medium-high heat, add remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil. Saute 1 tablespoon minced shallots and 4 ounces sliced portobello mushrooms, until the shallots are golden brown.

Step 5: Add 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, scraping the bottom of the pan. Add 1/3 cup chicken stock and 4 tablespoons demi-glace, and simmer about 4 minutes. Add 1 teaspoon butter, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 6: Add chicken breasts to the sauce and place 1 slice of mozzarella cheese on top of each breast. Cover and cook until cheese is melted, about 90 seconds.

Step 7: Place chicken on serving plates. Stir sauce and adjust seasonings, if needed. Pour sauce over each chicken breast.