The delicious sauce for this simple and hearty chicken recipe calls for demi-glace, which is a rich, concentrated brown sauce made by combining veal stock and espagnole sauce (one of the five mother sauces of classic French cooking). Although demi-glace is made by chefs in professional kitchens regularly, it's lengthy process discourages most home cooks. But never fear, because demi-glace can be purchased at major grocers, specialty culinary stores and online, which makes this recipe as easy as can be.
This recipe is from Pizza Time in Coral Springs, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 Cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs
- 1/3 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 Cup canola oil, plus 1 1/2 tablespoons, divided
- 1 Tablespoon minced shallots
- 4 Ounces portobello mushrooms, sliced
- 3 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/3 Cup chicken stock
- 4 Tablespoons demi-glace
- 1 Teaspoon butter
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 2 slices mozzarella cheese
Directions
Step 1: Rinse and pat dry 2 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves. Pound breasts thin between two layers of plastic wrap, using a smooth meat mallet or the edge of cast-iron skillet.
Step 2: In a small bowl, beat 2 large eggs. In 2 separate shallow dishes, place 1/2 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs and 1/3 cup all-purpose flour.
Step 3: Using a large saute pan over medium-high heat, heat 1/4 cup canola oil. Dip chicken first in the flour, then the egg, then in bread crumbs, lightly shaking off excess. Saute chicken until golden brown, turning halfway through, about 7 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate and drain the pan.
Step 4: Heat saute pan to medium-high heat, add remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil. Saute 1 tablespoon minced shallots and 4 ounces sliced portobello mushrooms, until the shallots are golden brown.
Step 5: Add 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, scraping the bottom of the pan. Add 1/3 cup chicken stock and 4 tablespoons demi-glace, and simmer about 4 minutes. Add 1 teaspoon butter, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 6: Add chicken breasts to the sauce and place 1 slice of mozzarella cheese on top of each breast. Cover and cook until cheese is melted, about 90 seconds.
Step 7: Place chicken on serving plates. Stir sauce and adjust seasonings, if needed. Pour sauce over each chicken breast.