This chicken dish is great for feeding a crowd—it can be prepared in advance, is easily adaptable to larger quantities and can be served warm or at room temperature. Chicken breast is stuffed with a mixture of wild rice, sun-dried tomato and spinach, then rolled and baked with a delicate pan sauce. To serve, slice into pinwheels and enjoy!
This recipe is by Marilyn Tadross of Garden City, New York, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 4 Teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 2 Cups fresh baby spinach, coarsely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Cups cooked wild and brown rice
- 1/4 Cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
- 1 Teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped
- 1 Cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1/4 Cup toasted pine nuts
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 3 large boneless chicken breasts, trimmed and pounded flat to 1/4-inch thickness
- 2 Teaspoons butter
For the sauce:
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 2 Cups vegetable or chicken broth
- 2 Teaspoons lemon juice
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: To a large saucepan, add 2 teaspoons olive oil. Saute 2 minced garlic cloves and 2 cups chopped spinach for about 2 minutes, until spinach is wilted. Cool a few minutes.
Step 3: Add 2 cups cooked wild and brown rice, 1/4 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes, 1 teaspoon chopped rosemary, 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese and 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix all ingredients together.
Step 4: Pound flat 3 large boneless chicken breasts to 1/4-inch thickness. Place a mound of stuffing across the middle of each chicken breast. Roll up chicken, sealing the edges and tie with kitchen twine or toothpicks to keep them closed.
Step 5: To a large saucepan, add 2 teaspoons butter and 2 teaspoons olive oil. Heat on medium-high temperature. Brown the chicken rolls on all sides, about 2 minutes per side.
Step 6: Place chicken rolls in a baking dish and pour sauce (recipe follows) over the top. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes.
Step 7: Slice chicken in 2-inch-thick pinwheels. May be served warm or at room temperature.
For the sauce:
Step 1: In the same pan that was used to brown the chicken, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Whisk in 2 tablespoons flour. Slowly add 2 cups vegetable or chicken broth and 2 teaspoons lemon juice.
Step 2: Raise heat to high and bring to a boil. Lower heat, and stir until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes. Pour over prepared chicken breasts before baking.