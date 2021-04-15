Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: To a large saucepan, add 2 teaspoons olive oil. Saute 2 minced garlic cloves and 2 cups chopped spinach for about 2 minutes, until spinach is wilted. Cool a few minutes.

Step 3: Add 2 cups cooked wild and brown rice, 1/4 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes, 1 teaspoon chopped rosemary, 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese and 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix all ingredients together.

Step 4: Pound flat 3 large boneless chicken breasts to 1/4-inch thickness. Place a mound of stuffing across the middle of each chicken breast. Roll up chicken, sealing the edges and tie with kitchen twine or toothpicks to keep them closed.

Step 5: To a large saucepan, add 2 teaspoons butter and 2 teaspoons olive oil. Heat on medium-high temperature. Brown the chicken rolls on all sides, about 2 minutes per side.

Step 6: Place chicken rolls in a baking dish and pour sauce (recipe follows) over the top. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes.

Step 7: Slice chicken in 2-inch-thick pinwheels. May be served warm or at room temperature.