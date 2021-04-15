  1. Home
Chicken and Wild Rice Pinwheels

April 15, 2021
Whether you're feeding a family of 4 or 40, this recipe is a winner
This chicken dish is great for feeding a crowd—it can be prepared in advance, is easily adaptable to larger quantities and can be served warm or at room temperature. Chicken breast is stuffed with a mixture of wild rice, sun-dried tomato and spinach, then rolled and baked with a delicate pan sauce. To serve, slice into pinwheels and enjoy!

This recipe is by Marilyn Tadross of Garden City, New York, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
1 h and 15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 5 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
645
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 Cups fresh baby spinach, coarsely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Cups cooked wild and brown rice
  • 1/4 Cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped
  • 1 Cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1/4 Cup toasted pine nuts
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 3 large boneless chicken breasts, trimmed and pounded flat to 1/4-inch thickness
  • 2 Teaspoons butter

For the sauce:

  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 2 Cups vegetable or chicken broth
  • 2 Teaspoons lemon juice

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: To a large saucepan, add 2 teaspoons olive oil. Saute 2 minced garlic cloves and 2 cups chopped spinach for about 2 minutes, until spinach is wilted. Cool a few minutes.

Step 3: Add 2 cups cooked wild and brown rice, 1/4 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes, 1 teaspoon chopped rosemary, 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese and 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix all ingredients together.

Step 4: Pound flat 3 large boneless chicken breasts to 1/4-inch thickness. Place a mound of stuffing across the middle of each chicken breast. Roll up chicken, sealing the edges and tie with kitchen twine or toothpicks to keep them closed.

Step 5: To a large saucepan, add 2 teaspoons butter and 2 teaspoons olive oil. Heat on medium-high temperature. Brown the chicken rolls on all sides, about 2 minutes per side.

Step 6: Place chicken rolls in a baking dish and pour sauce (recipe follows) over the top. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes.

Step 7: Slice chicken in 2-inch-thick pinwheels. May be served warm or at room temperature.

For the sauce:

Step 1: In the same pan that was used to brown the chicken, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Whisk in 2 tablespoons flour. Slowly add 2 cups vegetable or chicken broth and 2 teaspoons lemon juice.

Step 2: Raise heat to high and bring to a boil. Lower heat, and stir until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes. Pour over prepared chicken breasts before baking.

