Step 1: In a pan, melt 3/4 cup butter. Stir in 1/2 cup olive oil, 12 ounces finely chopped yellow onion and 1/4 cup chopped garlic in oil. Cook for 3 minutes.

Step 2: Sprinkle in 6 ounces flour, a little at a time, stirring constantly. Whisk in 1 quart chicken consomme, 1 1/2 quarts heavy cream, 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, liquid smoke to taste, 3 tablespoons chicken base, Tabasco to taste, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon ground white pepper, 8 ounces grated Romano cheese and 1 1/2 cups sour cream. Chill.

Step 3: To the mix, add 3 1/2 pounds drained and diced artichoke hearts, 3 pounds frozen chopped spinach (thawed and squeezed dry) and 2 pounds diced poached chicken.

Step 4: Spoon 10 ounces of mix into a crock. Top with 1 tablespoon each Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Repeat with the remaining mix, filling individual crocks and topping them with cheese.

Step 5: Heat 2 1/2 minutes. To serve, put crock on a platter with chips, salsa and a dollop of sour cream on top of the dip.