Is there anything better than a gooey, baked spinach dip? This hearty version adds smoky chicken and is perfect for tailgating on a crisp autumn afternoon (or for staying inside to watch the big game at home).
This recipe is from Hard Rock Cafe at Universal CityWalk in Orlando, Florida. It was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups butter
- 1/2 Cup olive oil
- 12 Ounces finely chopped yellow onion
- 1/4 Cup chopped garlic in oil
- 6 Ounces flour
- 1 quart chicken consomme
- 1 1/2 quarts heavy cream
- 1/4 Cup fresh lemon juice
- Liquid smoke, to taste
- 3 Tablespoons chicken base
- Tabasco, to taste
- 1 Tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 Teaspoon ground white pepper
- 8 Ounces grated Romano cheese
- 1 1/2 cups sour cream
- 3 1/2 Pounds drained artichoke hearts, diced
- 3 Pounds frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
- 2 Pounds poached chicken, diced
- Sour cream, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar, for garnish
- Salsa and tortilla chips, for serving
Directions
Step 1: In a pan, melt 3/4 cup butter. Stir in 1/2 cup olive oil, 12 ounces finely chopped yellow onion and 1/4 cup chopped garlic in oil. Cook for 3 minutes.
Step 2: Sprinkle in 6 ounces flour, a little at a time, stirring constantly. Whisk in 1 quart chicken consomme, 1 1/2 quarts heavy cream, 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, liquid smoke to taste, 3 tablespoons chicken base, Tabasco to taste, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon ground white pepper, 8 ounces grated Romano cheese and 1 1/2 cups sour cream. Chill.
Step 3: To the mix, add 3 1/2 pounds drained and diced artichoke hearts, 3 pounds frozen chopped spinach (thawed and squeezed dry) and 2 pounds diced poached chicken.
Step 4: Spoon 10 ounces of mix into a crock. Top with 1 tablespoon each Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Repeat with the remaining mix, filling individual crocks and topping them with cheese.
Step 5: Heat 2 1/2 minutes. To serve, put crock on a platter with chips, salsa and a dollop of sour cream on top of the dip.