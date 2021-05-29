May 29, 2021
GMVozd/E+/Getty Images
The classic mojito is given the royal treatment by making it with cherry rum and a double dose of pomegranate—juice and liqueur. To really make it pop, garnish it with fresh pomegranate arils.
This recipe is from Benihana and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 5 lime wedges
- 8 mint leaves
- 2 Ounces cherry rum
- 1/2 Ounce pomegranate liqueur
- 2 Ounces pomegranate juice
- 1/2 Ounce grenadine syrup
- Soda water
Directions
Step 1: In a mixing glass, muddle 4 lime wedges and 8 mint leaves. Add 2 ounces cherry rum, 1/2 ounce pomegranate liqueur, 2 ounces pomegranate juice and 1/4 ounce grenadine syrup.
Step 2: Add ice and shake. Pour into a tall glass. Finish with a splash of soda water and a lime wedge for garnish.