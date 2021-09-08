Cheese and Spinach Manicotti With Meat Sauce

Step 1: For tomato and meat sauce, cook 1/2 pound ground chuck and 1/2 pound sausage in large skillet over medium-high heat until browned, breaking up with a wooden spoon. Drain off all fat.

Step 2: Stir in 1 can tomato puree, 1/4 cup tomato paste, 1/4 cup red wine, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat to boil over high heat. Cook 5 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Add meat, stir to mix. Remove from heat.

Step 3: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Oil bottom of 13- by 9-inch ovenproof baking pan or dish with 1 tablespoon oil. Set aside.

Step 4: Mix remaining mozzarella and ricotta and 1/4 cup parmesan cheese until well blended. Reserve.

Step 5: Gently fill manicotti with spinach and cheese filling. Lay in baking pan side by side. Spoon meat sauce over all. Cover with foil.

Step 6: Bake 30 minutes. Uncover. Spoon ricotta cheese mixture in dollops over pasta. Return to oven. Cook 10 minutes or until cheese topping is slightly brown.