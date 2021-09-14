  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Caper-raisin Relish

September 14, 2021 | 4:03pm
By
Sweet and tangy
Caper-raisin Relish
Kristen Mendiola / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella / food styling

This nearly-addictive sweet and tangy caper raisin relish complements virtually everything from simple steamed squash to grilled poultry. Try it over pasta tossed with shredded romano cheese for a bold-flavored dish. Omit the anchovies if they are not your thing, but replace them with some dried mushroom powder or a splash of soy sauce for an umami punch.

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
45
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup dark raisins
  • 2 Tablespoons very hot water
  • 2 Tablespoons drained capers
  • 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 clove crushed garlic
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon finely minced anchovy fillet or ½ teaspoon mushroom powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Step 1: Put ¼ cup dark raisins into a small bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of very hot water and let stand for 5 minutes. Drain water off raisins.

Step 2: Stir in 2 tablespoons drained capers, 1 tablespoon each: balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice and 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil. Stir in 1 clove crushed garlic, 1 ½ teaspoons finely minced anchovy fillet (or substitute ½ teaspoon mushroom powder), ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, ¼ teaspoon salt and black pepper.

Step 3: Can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored covered in the refrigerator. Just before serving, stir in 1 or 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil. Makes about 2/3 cup.

Tags
balsamic vinegar
best recipes
capers
condiment
cooking
raisins
relish
Caper-raisin Relish