This nearly-addictive sweet and tangy caper raisin relish complements virtually everything from simple steamed squash to grilled poultry. Try it over pasta tossed with shredded romano cheese for a bold-flavored dish. Omit the anchovies if they are not your thing, but replace them with some dried mushroom powder or a splash of soy sauce for an umami punch.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup dark raisins
- 2 Tablespoons very hot water
- 2 Tablespoons drained capers
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 clove crushed garlic
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon finely minced anchovy fillet or ½ teaspoon mushroom powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Step 1: Put ¼ cup dark raisins into a small bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of very hot water and let stand for 5 minutes. Drain water off raisins.
Step 2: Stir in 2 tablespoons drained capers, 1 tablespoon each: balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice and 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil. Stir in 1 clove crushed garlic, 1 ½ teaspoons finely minced anchovy fillet (or substitute ½ teaspoon mushroom powder), ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, ¼ teaspoon salt and black pepper.
Step 3: Can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored covered in the refrigerator. Just before serving, stir in 1 or 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil. Makes about 2/3 cup.