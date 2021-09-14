Step 1: Put ¼ cup dark raisins into a small bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of very hot water and let stand for 5 minutes. Drain water off raisins.

Step 2: Stir in 2 tablespoons drained capers, 1 tablespoon each: balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice and 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil. Stir in 1 clove crushed garlic, 1 ½ teaspoons finely minced anchovy fillet (or substitute ½ teaspoon mushroom powder), ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, ¼ teaspoon salt and black pepper.

Step 3: Can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored covered in the refrigerator. Just before serving, stir in 1 or 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil. Makes about 2/3 cup.