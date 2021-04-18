One of Chef Gilberto Cortes' favorite dishes for kicking off the summer season is Camarones a la Diabla. It is a light but filling dish that brings out the wonderful bold flavor of the chile de arbol, which was a staple in his mother's kitchen. —Jennifer Broadwater, The Baltimore Sun Media Group
This recipe is by Gilberto Cortes, owner and chef of El Azteca in Clarksville, Maryland. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 14 large shrimp, deveined (leave tails intact)
- 6 chiles de arbol, roasted
- 2 large garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 tomato, boiled
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 Cup chopped red onion
- 1/2 can of tomato sauce
- 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
- Salt to taste
- 1/2 Cup ketchup (optional)
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- Squeeze of lime juice
- Handful of chopped cilantro
Directions
Step 1: Rinse 14 large shrimp and pat dry. Set aside.
Step 2: To a blender, add 6 roasted chiles de arbol, 2 large chopped garlic cloves and 1 boiled tomato. Blend until smooth.
Step 3: To a saucepan, add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sauté 1/2 cup chopped red onion until caramelized. Add chile de arbol puree, 1/2 can of tomato sauce, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and salt to taste. Let simmer (add ketchup if desired).
Step 4: Once mixture is slightly thickened, add the shrimp and let cook until done, about 7 minutes; stir occasionally.
Step 5: Stir in 1 tablespoon butter and a squeeze of lime juice. Top with a sprinkle of cilantro. If more spice is desired, add more cayenne pepper.