One of Chef Gilberto Cortes' favorite dishes for kicking off the summer season is Camarones a la Diabla. It is a light but filling dish that brings out the wonderful bold flavor of the chile de arbol, which was a staple in his mother's kitchen. —Jennifer Broadwater, The Baltimore Sun Media Group

This recipe is by Gilberto Cortes, owner and chef of El Azteca in Clarksville, Maryland. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.