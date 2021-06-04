This refreshing side dish is not your standard coleslaw. It's got the expected crunch of cabbage, with the additional flavor and texture of dried fruit and almonds—a delicious balance of sweet and tart.
This recipe is by Spatch Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 8 Cups sliced white cabbage
- 1/2 Cup sliced almonds, toasted
- 1/2 Cup diced celery
- 1/4 Cup dried cranberries
- 1/4 Cup golden raisins
- 1/4 Cup sliced scallions
- 3/4 Teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
- 2 Cups dressing (see recipe below)
For the dressing:
- 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons sweet relish
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1/4 Cup plus 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 Cup sugar
- 3/4 Teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Step 1: Remove green outer leaves from cabbage. Cut cabbage in half and remove core. Slice into 1/4-inch thick ribbons.
Step 2: Bring a small pan of water to a simmer. Add 1/4 cup dried cranberries and 1/4 cup golden raisins. Turn off the heat and let sit for 3 minutes. Drain water and run cold water over cranberries and raisins to cool, drain again.
Step 3: In a large bowl, combine 8 cups sliced white cabbage, 1/2 cup sliced almonds, 1/2 cup diced celery, the cooled cranberries and raisins, 1/4 cup sliced scallions, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.
Step 4: Toss with 2 cups coleslaw dressing to coat evenly.
For the dressing:
Step 1: In a medium bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons sweet relish, 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, 1/4 cup sugar, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.
Step 2: Whisk until combined. Makes 2 cups.