Why stick with regular old vodka and tomato juice, when you can have your favorite brunch drink with bacon, too? This twist on the classic cocktail is served at 3rd & Ferry Fish Market in Easton, Pennsylvania.
This recipe was originally published in The Morning Call.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup cooked crispy bacon (for rim of glass)
- 1 Tablespoon fresh squeezed lime juice
- 3 Cups tomato juice
- 1/2 Tablespoon horseradish
- 2 Tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 3 dashes Tabasco sauce
- 1/2 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 Teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- 3 shakes black pepper
- 4 Ounces vodka
- Garnish: Olives, lemon wedges, lime wedges and 2 strips of cooked bacon
Directions
Step 1: In a blender or food processor, blend 1 cup bacon until fine. Coat the rims of 2 pint glasses in 1 tablespoon lime juice, and then dip rims of glasses into the finely chopped bacon. Set aside.
Step 2: In a pitcher, mix 3 cups tomato juice, 1/2 tablespoon horseradish, 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice, 3 dashes Tabasco sauce, 1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, 3 shakes black pepper and 4 ounces vodka. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour the mixture into the shaker, about 3/4 of the way full. Shake. Pour contents into prepared pint glasses. Garnish each pint glass with an olive, lemon wedge, lime wedge and a strip of cooked bacon.