4
2 ratings

Bacon Bloody Mary

March 24, 2021
Break away from your basic brunch beverage
Bacon Bloody Mary
Greater Easton Development Partnership

Why stick with regular old vodka and tomato juice, when you can have your favorite brunch drink with bacon, too? This twist on the classic cocktail is served at 3rd & Ferry Fish Market in Easton, Pennsylvania.

This recipe was originally published in The Morning Call.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
2
Servings
441
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup cooked crispy bacon (for rim of glass)
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh squeezed lime juice
  • 3 Cups tomato juice
  • 1/2 Tablespoon horseradish
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 3 dashes Tabasco sauce
  • 1/2 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • 3 shakes black pepper
  • 4 Ounces vodka
  • Garnish: Olives, lemon wedges, lime wedges and 2 strips of cooked bacon

Directions

Step 1: In a blender or food processor, blend 1 cup bacon until fine. Coat the rims of 2 pint glasses in 1 tablespoon lime juice, and then dip rims of glasses into the finely chopped bacon. Set aside.

Step 2: In a pitcher, mix 3 cups tomato juice, 1/2 tablespoon horseradish, 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice, 3 dashes Tabasco sauce, 1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, 3 shakes black pepper and 4 ounces vodka. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour the mixture into the shaker, about 3/4 of the way full. Shake. Pour contents into prepared pint glasses. Garnish each pint glass with an olive, lemon wedge, lime wedge and a strip of cooked bacon.

Tags
bacon
best recipes
Bloody Mary
brunch
Cocktail
drink
horseradish
old bay
tomato
vodka
worcestershire sauce
brunch drinks
Cocktails & Spirits
