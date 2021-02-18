Butter Cookies You’d Eat in a Dream

February 18, 2021
This recipe came from Agnes Da Costa, who received an honorable mention in the 1989 contest. The dough needs no chilling, rolling, or cutting, and it is easily doubled.
- Yield: About 3 dozen cookies
Ingredients
- 1 Cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
- 1/2 Cup plus 11/2 tablespoons sugar
- 13/4 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- Sugar for rolling
Directions
1. Heat oven to 300 degrees. Cream butter and sugar. Add flour, a little at a time, then vanilla. Stir until blended.
2. Roll dough into small balls the size of a walnut, then roll the balls in sugar. Flatten with cookie stamp or bottom of a glass. Put onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake until edges are lightly browned, 17 to 20 minutes.