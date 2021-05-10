If you're not able to visit chef Suzanne Goin's restaurant a.o.c. in Los Angeles, at least you can make this brown butter cherry tart recipe from executive pastry chef Shannon Swindle. This recipe is making its debut on the restaurant menu in May 2021, which is midway in California's brief but glorious cherry season. — Recipe courtesy executive pastry chef Shannon Swindle of a.o.c.
Ingredients
For the crust
- 10 Ounces (20 tablespoons) softened unsalted butter
- 5 Ounces powdered sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 large egg
- 15 Ounces all-purpose flour
- 4 Ounces (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 lemon, zested
- 2/3 Cups granulated sugar
- 2 Ounces all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla paste, or ½ vanilla bean, seeds scraped
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
To bake the tart
- 1 Pound sweet cherries, pitted
- Whipped cream or ice cream, for serving
Directions
For the crust
Step 1: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix the 10 ounces butter, 5 ounces powdered sugar and 1/2 teaspon salt until well combined. Do not beat a lot of air into this mixture.
Step 2: Add the egg and mix until combined.
Step 3: Add 5 ounces all-purpose flour and mix until a soft dough forms.
Step 4: Divide the dough in half and reserve the second piece for later use. The dough may be refrigerated for up to a week or frozen for up to one month.
Step 5: Roll the dough into an 11-inch round about 1/8-inch thick. Line a 9-inch removable-bottom tart pan with the dough, pinching off any excess around the rim. Chill the shell for 30 minutes.
Step 6: Line the shell with parchment paper or a coffee filter and fillwith beans or rice to blind bake. Bake the shell at 350F for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown around the edge. Remove the blind baking beans or rice and bake another 5-10 minutes if needed to brown the bottom. Cool the shell completely before filling.
Step 1: In a small sauce pan, melt the 8 tablespoons butter over medium-low heat and cook until the milk solids brown and the mixture smells nutty.
Step 2: In a bowl, whisk the 2 eggs, zest from 1/2 lemon, 2/3 cup sugar, 2 ounces flour, 1 teaspoon vanilla paste and1/2 teaspoon salt until well combined.
Step 3: Slowly drizzle in the brown butter, whisking constantly
To bake the tart
Step 1: Spread the cherries in an even layer on the bottom of the tart shell.
Step 2: Pour the filling over the cherries and bake at 350F for 30-40 minutes or until the filling is firm to the touch in the center.
Step 3: Allow the tart to cool for 30 minutes. Remove the tart from the pan and slice into 12 servings. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.