Step 1: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix the 10 ounces butter, 5 ounces powdered sugar and 1/2 teaspon salt until well combined. Do not beat a lot of air into this mixture.

Step 2: Add the egg and mix until combined.

Step 3: Add 5 ounces all-purpose flour and mix until a soft dough forms.

Step 4: Divide the dough in half and reserve the second piece for later use. The dough may be refrigerated for up to a week or frozen for up to one month.

Step 5: Roll the dough into an 11-inch round about 1/8-inch thick. Line a 9-inch removable-bottom tart pan with the dough, pinching off any excess around the rim. Chill the shell for 30 minutes.

Step 6: Line the shell with parchment paper or a coffee filter and fillwith beans or rice to blind bake. Bake the shell at 350F for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown around the edge. Remove the blind baking beans or rice and bake another 5-10 minutes if needed to brown the bottom. Cool the shell completely before filling.