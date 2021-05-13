Sauce. Cheese. Breadcrumbs…all the best stuff! In this Parmesan bake, you’ll roast broccoli (a relative of kale and Brussels sprouts) until it’s super crispy and, honestly, it’s perfect right here. We take it a step further and smother it in tomato sauce and give it a crispy-cheesy topping. Only one dish required! — Recipe created by Genuine Foods, a proud PHA partner developing thoughtful recipes and nutritious meal kits for the Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi campaign.
Ingredients
- 1 head broccoli, cut into large florets
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1/2 Cup Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 Cup breadcrumbs
- 8 Ounces dry pasta, cooked according to package directions
- 1 clove garlic
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 450F.
Step 2: In a baking dish or ovenproof skillet, add broccoli florets and mix with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Place in the oven and roast for 15 minutes.
Step 3: Once broccoli is crispy, remove it from the oven and carefully spoon tomato sauce over the top leaving some green showing. Sprinkle with the Parmesan and breadcrumbs and place the dish back into the oven to bake for another 10-12 minutes.
Step 4: Let cool slightly, then serve Broccoli Parmesan in a bowl with pasta.