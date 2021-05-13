Step 1: Preheat oven to 450F.

Step 2: In a baking dish or ovenproof skillet, add broccoli florets and mix with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Place in the oven and roast for 15 minutes.

Step 3: Once broccoli is crispy, remove it from the oven and carefully spoon tomato sauce over the top leaving some green showing. Sprinkle with the Parmesan and breadcrumbs and place the dish back into the oven to bake for another 10-12 minutes.

Step 4: Let cool slightly, then serve Broccoli Parmesan in a bowl with pasta.