Broccoli and Bacon Salad

May 10, 2021
A real crowd-pleaser
CreativeI/E+/Getty Images

This easy salad will be the star side dish at your next picnic or potluck. Vitamin C-packed broccoli florets lend a healthy crunch, and crispy bacon and creamy dressing add a little decadence.

This recipe is by Denise Richardson of Hampton, Virginia, and was originally published in the Daily Press.

Ready in
20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
394
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds broccoli florets, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1 Cup raisins
  • 1/2 Cup sliced red onion
  • 1 Cup crumbled cooked bacon
  • 1 Cup diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 Tablespoon shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups broccoli salad dressing (see recipe below)

For the broccoli salad dressing:

  • 1 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Cup white vinegar
  • 1/4 Cup sugar

Directions

Step 1: In a large mixing bowl combine 1 1/2 pounds broccoli florets, 1 cup raisins, 1/2 cup sliced red onion, 1 cup crumbled cooked bacon, 1 cup diced tomatoes, 1/2 tablespoon shredded cheddar cheese and 1 1/2 cups broccoli salad dressing. Mix until ingredients are fully coated with dressing.

For the broccoli salad dressing:

Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 1 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup white vinegar and 1/4 cup sugar. Whisk to combine.

