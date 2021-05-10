May 10, 2021
CreativeI/E+/Getty Images
This easy salad will be the star side dish at your next picnic or potluck. Vitamin C-packed broccoli florets lend a healthy crunch, and crispy bacon and creamy dressing add a little decadence.
This recipe is by Denise Richardson of Hampton, Virginia, and was originally published in the Daily Press.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds broccoli florets, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 Cup raisins
- 1/2 Cup sliced red onion
- 1 Cup crumbled cooked bacon
- 1 Cup diced tomatoes
- 1/2 Tablespoon shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 1/2 cups broccoli salad dressing (see recipe below)
For the broccoli salad dressing:
- 1 Cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 Cup white vinegar
- 1/4 Cup sugar
Directions
Step 1: In a large mixing bowl combine 1 1/2 pounds broccoli florets, 1 cup raisins, 1/2 cup sliced red onion, 1 cup crumbled cooked bacon, 1 cup diced tomatoes, 1/2 tablespoon shredded cheddar cheese and 1 1/2 cups broccoli salad dressing. Mix until ingredients are fully coated with dressing.
For the broccoli salad dressing:
Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 1 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup white vinegar and 1/4 cup sugar. Whisk to combine.