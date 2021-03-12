Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease two shallow 9- or 10-inch-deep layer pans with shortening and dust with flour.

Step 2: Sift 2 cups cake flour into a mixing bowl. Add 1 1/2 cups sugar, 1/2 cup shortening, 1 teaspoon salt and 2/3 cup milk. Beat vigorously by hand or with a mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Quickly stir in 3 teaspoons baking powder.

Step 3: Add 2 unbeaten eggs, 1/3 cup milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Blend by hand or in mixer at medium speed for 2 minutes. The batter will be smooth and thin. Pour into the greased and floured layer pans.

Step 4: Bake for about 25 minutes, or until baked through. Frost with your favorite icing and decorate with fresh or candied flowers.