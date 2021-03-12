  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Breath O' Spring Cake

March 12, 2021
As pretty as a picture
Breath o' Spring Cake recipe - The Daily Meal
Aksana Yasiuchenia/Shutterstock

Celebrate springtime by baking this tasty old-fashioned layer cake—it's moist and rich with a wonderfully light texture. After icing, decorate it with fresh or candied flowers.

This recipe is from an old Crisco advertisment from 1945, introducing a collection of easy cake recipes called Pride 'n' Joy cakes. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
40 m
15 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
419
Calories Per Serving
Notes

With double-action or phosphate-type baking powder, use 3 teaspoons. With tartrate-type baking powder, use 4 teaspoons.

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups cake flour (sift before measuring)
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 Cup shortening, such as Crisco
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Cup milk, divided
  • 3 Teaspoons baking powder (see notes)
  • 2 eggs (unbeaten)
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease two shallow 9- or 10-inch-deep layer pans with shortening and dust with flour.

Step 2: Sift 2 cups cake flour into a mixing bowl. Add 1 1/2 cups sugar, 1/2 cup shortening, 1 teaspoon salt and 2/3 cup milk. Beat vigorously by hand or with a mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Quickly stir in 3 teaspoons baking powder.

Step 3: Add 2 unbeaten eggs, 1/3 cup milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Blend by hand or in mixer at medium speed for 2 minutes. The batter will be smooth and thin. Pour into the greased and floured layer pans.

Step 4: Bake for about 25 minutes, or until baked through. Frost with your favorite icing and decorate with fresh or candied flowers.

 

