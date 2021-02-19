  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Braised Boneless Beef Short Ribs

February 19, 2021 | 12:17pm
A hearty Passover meal
Braised Boneless Beef Short Ribs
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Beef short ribs are stewed in a rich gravy of garlic, wine, herbs, and vegetables until they are fall-off-the-bone tender. This recipe is full of classic comfort food flavor.

This recipe is from Tribune Media Services and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
4 h
30 m
(prepare time)
3 h and 30 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
715
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 bottles Cabernet Sauvignon
  • 4 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 12 (about 6 ounces each) portions boneless beef short ribs, trimmed
  • Salt, to taste
  • 2 Teaspoons crushed black peppercorns
  • 4 Tablespoons crushed fine matzo meal, for dredging
  • 20 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 16 large shallots, peeled, trimmed, rinsed, split, and dried
  • 4 medium organic carrots, peeled, trimmed, and cut into 1-inch lengths
  • 4 stalks organic celery, peeled, trimmed, and cut into 1-inch lengths
  • 2 medium leeks, white and light green parts only, slit and thoroughly washed to remove all grit, coarsely chopped
  • 12 sprigs Italian parsley
  • 4 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 4 bay leaves
  • 4 Tablespoons tomato paste
  • 4 quarts low-sodium beef broth or chicken broth
  • Freshly ground white pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Set a large saucepan or pot over medium heat. Pour in 2 bottles Cabernet Sauvignon. When the wine is heated, carefully touch a long kitchen or fireplace match near the surface of the wine to set it aflame. Let the flames die out. Then, raise the heat and bring the wine to a boil; continue boiling until the liquid reduces by half. Remove from the heat.

Step 2: Center a rack in the oven and preheat the oven to 350 F. In a Dutch oven (or casserole dish large enough to hold the short ribs) over medium-high heat, heat 4 tablespoons vegetable oil.

Step 3: Season 12 (6 ounce) portions boneless beef short ribs all over with 2 teaspoons crushed black peppercorns and salt to taste. Dust the ribs with 4 tablespoons matzo meal. When the oil is hot, carefully transfer half of the pieces into the Dutch oven and sear until well-browned, about 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining short ribs.

Step 4: Carefully remove all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the Dutch oven; reduce the heat to medium and add 20 peeled garlic cloves, 16 large shallots, 4 chopped carrots, 4 chopped celery stalks, 2 chopped leeks, 12 sprigs Italian parsley, 4 sprigs fresh thyme, and 4 bay leaves. Saute, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 5: Stir in 4 tablespoons tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 1 minute longer. Add the reduced wine, browned ribs, and 4 quarts low-sodium beef or chicken broth. Bring to a boil.

Step 6: Cover the Dutch oven tightly, slide it into the oven, and cook until the ribs are tender enough to be easily pierced with a fork, about 2-1/2 hours. Every 30 minutes or so, lift the lid and skim off and discard any fat that's risen to the surface.

Step 7: Carefully transfer the meat to a heated serving platter, cover with aluminum foil, and keep warm.

Step 8: Boil the liquid remaining in the Dutch oven until it thickens and reduces to about 2 quarts.

Step 9: Season to taste with salt and pepper and pass the liquid through a fine-mesh strainer; discarding the solids. Pour the sauce over the meat and serve immediately.

