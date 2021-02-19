Braised Boneless Beef Short Ribs

Step 1: Set a large saucepan or pot over medium heat. Pour in 2 bottles Cabernet Sauvignon. When the wine is heated, carefully touch a long kitchen or fireplace match near the surface of the wine to set it aflame. Let the flames die out. Then, raise the heat and bring the wine to a boil; continue boiling until the liquid reduces by half. Remove from the heat.

Step 2: Center a rack in the oven and preheat the oven to 350 F. In a Dutch oven (or casserole dish large enough to hold the short ribs) over medium-high heat, heat 4 tablespoons vegetable oil.

Step 3: Season 12 (6 ounce) portions boneless beef short ribs all over with 2 teaspoons crushed black peppercorns and salt to taste. Dust the ribs with 4 tablespoons matzo meal. When the oil is hot, carefully transfer half of the pieces into the Dutch oven and sear until well-browned, about 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining short ribs.

Step 4: Carefully remove all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the Dutch oven; reduce the heat to medium and add 20 peeled garlic cloves, 16 large shallots, 4 chopped carrots, 4 chopped celery stalks, 2 chopped leeks, 12 sprigs Italian parsley, 4 sprigs fresh thyme, and 4 bay leaves. Saute, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 5: Stir in 4 tablespoons tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 1 minute longer. Add the reduced wine, browned ribs, and 4 quarts low-sodium beef or chicken broth. Bring to a boil.

Step 6: Cover the Dutch oven tightly, slide it into the oven, and cook until the ribs are tender enough to be easily pierced with a fork, about 2-1/2 hours. Every 30 minutes or so, lift the lid and skim off and discard any fat that's risen to the surface.

Step 7: Carefully transfer the meat to a heated serving platter, cover with aluminum foil, and keep warm.

Step 8: Boil the liquid remaining in the Dutch oven until it thickens and reduces to about 2 quarts.

Step 9: Season to taste with salt and pepper and pass the liquid through a fine-mesh strainer; discarding the solids. Pour the sauce over the meat and serve immediately.