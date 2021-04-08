This is my interpretation of a classic. It’s perfect for breakfast, brunch or lunch — and the braised bacon also makes a great snack. This should even become a staple in your dinner repertoire. The bacon is so versatile it can be used for so many things; it will take your BLT game to the next level. — Chef Ben Grupe of Tempus
Notes
For this recipe, you will need to first make the maple-braised bacon, warm bacon vinaigrette and poached eggs. The bacon takes about two hours to make but is mostly hands-off so you can prepare everything else in the meantime. Alternately, the braised bacon, vinaigrette and even poached eggs can all be made ahead and warmed just before serving - in which case this would take only about 10 minutes to assemble.
Ingredients
- Maple braised bacon (see note)
- Warm bacon vinaigrette (see note)
- 4 poached eggs (see note)
- 4 slices country-style bread, sliced approximately ½” thick
- 1 clove garlic
- Olive oil, as needed
- Sea salt, to taste
- 4 Cups seasonal greens
- Shaved chives
Directions
Step 1: Prepare the braised bacon, warm bacon vinaigrette and poached eggs. Set aside.
Step 2: Rub 4 pieces toasted bread with a garlic clove. Brush lightly with olive oil and season with sea salt.
Step 3: Divide the sliced braised bacon amongst the 4 pieces pf bread.
Step 4: Toss 4 cups greens with just enough warm bacon vinaigrette to lightly coat each leaf. Place on top of the bacon and bread.
Step 5: Nestle a poached egg on top of the greens.
Step 6: Finish with sea salt, fresh milled black pepper and shaved chives.