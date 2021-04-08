Step 1: Prepare the braised bacon, warm bacon vinaigrette and poached eggs. Set aside.

Step 2: Rub 4 pieces toasted bread with a garlic clove. Brush lightly with olive oil and season with sea salt.

Step 3: Divide the sliced braised bacon amongst the 4 pieces pf bread.

Step 4: Toss 4 cups greens with just enough warm bacon vinaigrette to lightly coat each leaf. Place on top of the bacon and bread.

Step 5: Nestle a poached egg on top of the greens.

Step 6: Finish with sea salt, fresh milled black pepper and shaved chives.