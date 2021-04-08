  1. Home
4.666665
3 ratings

Braised Bacon Tartine

April 8, 2021 | 12:55pm
Take your homemade brunch up a level
Maple braised bacon tartine recipe from chef ben grupe of tempus in St Louis
Courtesy of Ben Grupe of Tempus

This is my interpretation of a classic. It’s perfect for breakfast, brunch or lunch — and the braised bacon also makes a great snack. This should even become a staple in your dinner repertoire. The bacon is so versatile it can be used for so many things; it will take your BLT game to the next level. — Chef Ben Grupe of Tempus

Ready in
2 h 45 m
2 h 30 m
(prepare time)
4
Servings
Notes

For this recipe, you will need to first make the maple-braised bacon, warm bacon vinaigrette and poached eggs. The bacon takes about two hours to make but is mostly hands-off so you can prepare everything else in the meantime. Alternately, the braised bacon, vinaigrette and even poached eggs can all be made ahead and warmed just before serving - in which case this would take only about 10 minutes to assemble.

Ingredients

  • Maple braised bacon (see note)
  • Warm bacon vinaigrette (see note)
  • 4 poached eggs (see note)
  • 4 slices country-style bread, sliced approximately ½” thick
  • 1 clove garlic
  • Olive oil, as needed
  • Sea salt, to taste
  • 4 Cups seasonal greens
  • Shaved chives

Directions

Step 1: Prepare the braised bacon, warm bacon vinaigrette and poached eggs. Set aside.

Step 2: Rub 4 pieces toasted bread with a garlic clove. Brush lightly with olive oil and season with sea salt.

Step 3: Divide the sliced braised bacon amongst the 4 pieces pf bread.

Step 4: Toss 4 cups greens with just enough warm bacon vinaigrette to lightly coat each leaf. Place on top of the bacon and bread.

Step 5: Nestle a poached egg on top of the greens.

Step 6: Finish with sea salt, fresh milled black pepper and shaved chives.

 

