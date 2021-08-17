Step 1: Put 2 ½ cups frozen pineapple chunks, 12 ounces apple juice concentrate and 1 1/2 tablespoons ginger puree into a blender. Process until very smooth and frothy. Pour into a pitcher. Add 1 ¼ cups bourbon and refrigerate for a couple of hours until very cold.

Step 2: To serve, pour pineapple mixture into a goblet until 1/3 full. Add ginger beer to bring the level of the glass to the halfway mark. Stir. Serve right away garnished with pineapple and mint.