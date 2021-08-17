Grab a pitcher and make this crowd-pleasing cocktail that looks as good as it tastes. This bourbon-based cocktail includes a great combination of pineapple and ginger, which offers a good balance of sweet and spicy. Serve this beverage at your next dinner party or barbecue.
Notes
For this cocktail recipe, chill for several hours.
The recipe author notes that they like local natural ginger beer, brewed by Zingabrew in Arlington Heights, Illinois, for its spicy, intense ginger flavor with hints of cinnamon, cardamom and clove.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 Cups large pineapple chunks, frozen
- 1 (12-ounce) container frozen apple juice concentrate
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon refrigerated ginger puree
- 1 Cup Kentucky bourbon, or to taste
- Ginger beer, or sparkling San Pellegrino lemon/limonata
- Fresh pineapple chunks and mint leaves for garnish
Directions
Step 1: Put 2 ½ cups frozen pineapple chunks, 12 ounces apple juice concentrate and 1 1/2 tablespoons ginger puree into a blender. Process until very smooth and frothy. Pour into a pitcher. Add 1 ¼ cups bourbon and refrigerate for a couple of hours until very cold.
Step 2: To serve, pour pineapple mixture into a goblet until 1/3 full. Add ginger beer to bring the level of the glass to the halfway mark. Stir. Serve right away garnished with pineapple and mint.