Step 1: With a clean paper towel, pat dry 1/2 pound bay scallops and 1/2 pound peeled shrimp.

Step 2: In a large sauté pan over medium high heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the scallops and shrimp and sauté for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3: Add 1 tablespoon minced white onion and 1 teaspoon minced garlic and sauté for 1 minute, making sure the garlic does not brown. Immediately remove from heat if garlic starts to brown.

Step 4: Transfer seafood mixture to the parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate until cool, about 1 hour.

Step 5: Preheat oven to 375 F.

Step 6: Using a large bowl and rubber spatula, mix together 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup grated Gruyere cheese, 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper and 1 large whisked egg. Mix until combined.

Step 7: Using a rubber spatula, fold in the cooled seafood and 1/2 pound lump crabmeat until combined.

Step 8: Transfer the seafood mixture to a baking dish or cast-iron pan. Sprinkle 1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs over top.

Step 9: Bake until heated through and breadcrumbs are golden brown, about 20 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips or crackers.