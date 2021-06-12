A decadent combination of shrimp, bay scallops and lump crab, this appetizer is always on top of the leaderboard. This dip is irresistible, and once you try the recipe, you’ll understand why.
This recipe is adapted from Bonefish Grill and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Pound bay scallops
- 1/2 Pound 50-60 count shrimp, peeled, deveined and halved
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon minced white onion
- 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 Cup grated Gruyere cheese
- 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 Tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 Teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon dry mustard
- 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 large egg, whisked with a fork
- 1/2 Pound lump crabmeat, picked clean
- 1/4 Cup panko breadcrumbs
- Tortilla chips or crackers, for serving
Directions
Step 1: With a clean paper towel, pat dry 1/2 pound bay scallops and 1/2 pound peeled shrimp.
Step 2: In a large sauté pan over medium high heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the scallops and shrimp and sauté for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 3: Add 1 tablespoon minced white onion and 1 teaspoon minced garlic and sauté for 1 minute, making sure the garlic does not brown. Immediately remove from heat if garlic starts to brown.
Step 4: Transfer seafood mixture to the parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate until cool, about 1 hour.
Step 5: Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 6: Using a large bowl and rubber spatula, mix together 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup grated Gruyere cheese, 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper and 1 large whisked egg. Mix until combined.
Step 7: Using a rubber spatula, fold in the cooled seafood and 1/2 pound lump crabmeat until combined.
Step 8: Transfer the seafood mixture to a baking dish or cast-iron pan. Sprinkle 1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs over top.
Step 9: Bake until heated through and breadcrumbs are golden brown, about 20 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips or crackers.