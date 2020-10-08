  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

The BON V!V Smoke & Mirrors

October 8, 2020 | 1:12pm
Anything but your normal cocktail
The BON V!V Smoke & Mirrors
Courtesy of BON V!V

This drink gives your favorite Mexican cocktail a new twist with mezcal, rosé and the zesty BON V!V Grapefruit. Grab a pitcher and make a batch, you won’t regret it.

Recipe courtesy of BON V!V.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
243
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 Ounces mezcal
  • 16 Ounces rosé
  • 1 can BON V!V Grapefruit Spiked seltzer
  • 4 grapefruit slices
  • 4 rosemary sprigs

Directions

Fill pitcher with ice.

Pour in mezcal and rosé.

To serve, pour mixture into a rocks glass, over more ice if desired.

Top with the seltzer.

Granish with a grapefruit slice and rosemary sprig.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving243
Total Fat0.5g0.8%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated0.2g0.9%
Protein2g4%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A12µg1%
Vitamin B60.2mg13.5%
Vitamin C80mg89%
Vitamin E0.3mg2%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium60mg6%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg8%
Iron0.8mg4.5%
Magnesium38mg9%
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5%
Phosphorus44mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium466mg10%
Sodium32mg1%
Water453gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.3%
Tags
best recipes
cocktails
mezcal
rose
alcoholic drinks
smoke and mirrors