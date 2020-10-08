October 8, 2020 | 1:12pm
Courtesy of BON V!V
This drink gives your favorite Mexican cocktail a new twist with mezcal, rosé and the zesty BON V!V Grapefruit. Grab a pitcher and make a batch, you won’t regret it.
Ingredients
- 4 Ounces mezcal
- 16 Ounces rosé
- 1 can BON V!V Grapefruit Spiked seltzer
- 4 grapefruit slices
- 4 rosemary sprigs
Directions
Fill pitcher with ice.
Pour in mezcal and rosé.
To serve, pour mixture into a rocks glass, over more ice if desired.
Top with the seltzer.
Granish with a grapefruit slice and rosemary sprig.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving243
Total Fat0.5g0.8%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated0.2g0.9%
Protein2g4%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A12µg1%
Vitamin B60.2mg13.5%
Vitamin C80mg89%
Vitamin E0.3mg2%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium60mg6%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg8%
Iron0.8mg4.5%
Magnesium38mg9%
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5%
Phosphorus44mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium466mg10%
Sodium32mg1%
Water453gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.3%