Looking to break out of your grilling rut? Try these bold and spicy burgers. They're packed with so much flavor, you don't really need much beyond some cheese to garnish.
This recipe was originally published in the Daily Press.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound lean ground beef (or bison/beef mixture, if available)
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon bold and spicy steak sauce, such as A1
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 Cup dry onions
- 1/4 Cup parsley flakes
- 3 pinches black pepper
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, mix 1 pound lean ground beef with 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon bold and spicy steak sauce, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 cup dry onions, 1/4 cup parsley flakes and 3 pinches black pepper. Knead mixture thoroughly. Allow to sit for 30 minutes so the dry ingredients have time to soak up moisture.
Step 2: Preheat grill.
Step 3: Form mixture into 4 patties and grill to desired level of doneness.
Step 4: Add cheese if desired, and garnish to taste (although the burgers won't need much more flavor!).