4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Pear and Blue Cheese Sandwich

April 8, 2021 | 11:20am
An Asian pear and blue cheese sandwich, already a spectacular combo, goes one better with hot pepper jelly
Chicago Tribune

The classic pairing of fruit with cheese becomes dinner in this griddled sandwich of crisp Asian pear, creamy, tangy blue cheese and sweet-hot pepper jelly. -- Joe Gray

This recipe by Joe Gray originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
Ingredients

  • 4 Pounds blue cheese
  • 1 Asian pear
  • Hot pepper jelly
  • 4 slices rustic bread
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil, plus a little more for brushing on sandwiches

Directions

Step 1: Spread 2 ounces softened blue cheese over one side of 2 slices of rustic bread.

Step 2: Core and thinly slice 1 Asian pear. Divide pear between the bread slices.

Step 3: Spread hot pepper jelly over one side of 2 more slices of bread.

Step 4: Top the pear and cheese bread slices with the pepper jelly slices.

Step 5: Spread the tops and bottoms of the sandwiches with a little olive oil. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the sandwiches, turning once, until golden brown and the cheese melts.

