The classic pairing of fruit with cheese becomes dinner in this griddled sandwich of crisp Asian pear, creamy, tangy blue cheese and sweet-hot pepper jelly. -- Joe Gray
This recipe by Joe Gray originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 4 Pounds blue cheese
- 1 Asian pear
- Hot pepper jelly
- 4 slices rustic bread
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil, plus a little more for brushing on sandwiches
Directions
Step 1: Spread 2 ounces softened blue cheese over one side of 2 slices of rustic bread.
Step 2: Core and thinly slice 1 Asian pear. Divide pear between the bread slices.
Step 3: Spread hot pepper jelly over one side of 2 more slices of bread.
Step 4: Top the pear and cheese bread slices with the pepper jelly slices.
Step 5: Spread the tops and bottoms of the sandwiches with a little olive oil. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the sandwiches, turning once, until golden brown and the cheese melts.