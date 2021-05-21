The zesty flavor of blood orange soda comes through in this layer cake

We found a recipe for a layer cake made with sparkling wine and used that as a base, simply substituting a blood orange soda for the wine. The flavor really came through in the cake and the frosting. Experiment with different sodas such as raspberry, blackberry or grapefruit.

This recipe by Carol Mighton Haddix and Lisa Schumacher originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.