We found a recipe for a layer cake made with sparkling wine and used that as a base, simply substituting a blood orange soda for the wine. The flavor really came through in the cake and the frosting. Experiment with different sodas such as raspberry, blackberry or grapefruit.
This recipe by Carol Mighton Haddix and Lisa Schumacher originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the cake:
- 3 Cups flour
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup unsalted butter (2 sticks)
- 1 3/4 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 6 egg whites
- Few drops red food coloring, optional
- 2 Cups blood orange soda, such as San Pellegrino, Fever Tree, Lorina or Dry
For the frosting:
- 2 Cups blood orange soda, such as San Pellegrino, Fever Tree, Lorina or Dry
- 1 3/4 Cup unsalted butted, softened (1 3/4 sticks)
- 3 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- 4 Cups confectioners' sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- Few drops red food coloring, optional
- Grated rind from 2 oranges or orange peel curls, optional
Directions
For the cake:
Step 1: Heat oven to 350F.
Step 2: Combine 3 cups flour, 1 tablespoon baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl; set aside.
Step 3: Beat 2 sticks unsalted butter and 1 3/4 cups sugar in a mixing bowl with mixer until light and fluffy, 3-5 minutes. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla.
Step 4: Beat in 6 egg whites one at a time. Mix in a few drops red food coloring.
Step 5: Beat in flour mixture and soda in three alternating additions, starting and ending with flour.
Step 6: Pour batter into two greased and floured 9-inch pans. Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.
Step 7: Cool 10 minutes. Run a knife around edges to loosen cake; invert cakes onto wire rack. Cool.
For the frosting:
Step 1: Heat 2 cups blood orange soda in a saucepan over medium-high heat to a boil; cook until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 10 minutes. Cool completely.
Step 2: Beat 1 3/4 cups butter and 3 ounces cream cheese in a bowl with a mixer, 1 minute. Gradually add 4 cups confectioners' sugar, reduced soda, 1 teaspoon vanilla and food coloring. Beat until smooth and creamy, adding more confectioners' sugar if too thin.
Step 3: Place one cake layer on a cake plate; spread half of the frosting over the top. Add top layer; cover with frosting. Sprinkle top with grated orange rind or orange peel curls, if desired.