4.5
2 ratings

Blistered Shishito Peppers With Lemon Aioli

May 21, 2021 | 4:42pm
You can't eat just one
SEASONS 52

Lemon aioli and crumbled goat cheese and feta cheese top these baked shishito peppers. They're seasoned with sumac, a spice made from dried berries that has a pleasantly fruity and astringent taste.

This recipe is by Seasons 52 restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
181
Calories Per Serving

Notes

To roast corn: Preheat oven to 350F. Place corn in husks directly on the oven rack and roast for 30 minutes, or until corn is soft. (Corn also can be roasted on a grill.) Peel husks and cut kernels off 1/2 ear to use as directed. Use remaining kernels in other dishes.

Sumac is sold in Middle Eastern stores and gourmet spice shops.

Ingredients

For the lemon aioli:

  • 3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
  • 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Coarse salt and ground pepper, to taste

For the shishito peppers:

  • 3 Cups whole shishito peppers
  • 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 ear roasted corn kernels (see notes)
  • 2 pinches sumac
  • 2 Ounces crumbled feta
  • 2 Ounces crumbled goat cheese

Directions

For the lemon aioli:

Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 3 minced garlic cloves, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, 1 to 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice to taste, and 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard. Season with salt and pepper to taste; set aside.

For the shishito peppers:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Place 3 cups whole shishito peppers in baking pan. Lightly coat peppers with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil. Add 1/2 ear roasted corn kernels and 2 pinches sumac. Bake for 10 minutes.

Step 3: Transfer ingredients to bowl. Top with 2 ounces crumbled feta cheese, 2 ounces crumbled goat cheese and lemon aioli. Serve warm.

