Lemon aioli and crumbled goat cheese and feta cheese top these baked shishito peppers. They're seasoned with sumac, a spice made from dried berries that has a pleasantly fruity and astringent taste.
This recipe is by Seasons 52 restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Notes
To roast corn: Preheat oven to 350F. Place corn in husks directly on the oven rack and roast for 30 minutes, or until corn is soft. (Corn also can be roasted on a grill.) Peel husks and cut kernels off 1/2 ear to use as directed. Use remaining kernels in other dishes.
Sumac is sold in Middle Eastern stores and gourmet spice shops.
Ingredients
For the lemon aioli:
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
- 1 Teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 1 to 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Coarse salt and ground pepper, to taste
For the shishito peppers:
- 3 Cups whole shishito peppers
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 ear roasted corn kernels (see notes)
- 2 pinches sumac
- 2 Ounces crumbled feta
- 2 Ounces crumbled goat cheese
Directions
For the lemon aioli:
Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 3 minced garlic cloves, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, 1 to 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice to taste, and 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard. Season with salt and pepper to taste; set aside.
For the shishito peppers:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Place 3 cups whole shishito peppers in baking pan. Lightly coat peppers with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil. Add 1/2 ear roasted corn kernels and 2 pinches sumac. Bake for 10 minutes.
Step 3: Transfer ingredients to bowl. Top with 2 ounces crumbled feta cheese, 2 ounces crumbled goat cheese and lemon aioli. Serve warm.