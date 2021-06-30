Step 1: In a small bowl, sprinkle 2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast and a pinch of sugar over 1/2 cup of warm water (105 to 115 degrees). Stir to dissolve; let stand at room temperature until foamy, about 10 minutes.

Step 2: In a small saucepan, combine the remaining 2 cups water, 1/2 cup dark molasses, 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar, 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) butter and 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate; heat over low heat, stirring often, until the butter and chocolate are melted, about 5 minutes. Cool to lukewarm.

Step 3: In a large bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup (2.25 ounces) whole-wheat flour, 3 cups (12 ounces) rye flour and 3 cups (12.75 ounces) unbleached all-purpose flour. Set aside.

Step 4: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine 2 cups of the mixed flours, 1 cup wheat bran, 2 tablespoons caraway seeds, 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 tablespoon espresso powder and 1 tablespoon shallots.

Step 5: Mix in the yeast and chocolate mixtures on low speed until smooth; beat at medium speed 3 minutes.

Step 6: Add 1/2 cup of the remaining mixed flours at a time at low speed, just until the dough clears the sides of the bowl, begins to work its way up the paddle and springs back when pressed.

Step 7: Scrape the dough off the paddle; place on a floured counter. Knead by hand to make a smooth and springy yet dense dough. Form into a ball; place in a greased deep bowl. Turn once to grease the top. Cover with plastic wrap; set aside to rise in a warm area until doubled, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Step 8: Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine 1/4 cup cornmeal, the remaining 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour and the remaining 1 teaspoon caraway seeds (optional). Sprinkle the cornmeal mixture on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Step 9: Heat the oven to 350 F.

Step 10: Gently deflate the dough. Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured counter. Divide the dough into two portions. Stretch each portion into a ball, pulling the edges and pinching to form a seam. Place the formed rounds, seam side down, on the baking sheet. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Set aside to rise until puffy and almost doubled in bulk, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Step 11: With a serrated knife, gently slash a 1/4-inch deep X into the top of each round. Bake the loaves until they are crusty and sound hollow when tapped on the bottom, about 45 to 50 minutes. Cool completely on a rack.