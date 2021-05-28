This salad is a great warm weather side dish thanks to the lemony vinaigrette and combination of fresh vegetables. Black rice is available at most natural food stores and some supermarkets. While it requires some cooking time and care, it has a wonderful nutty flavor. It's not surprising that this recipe originally came from a spa resort, as this salad is visually appealing, tasty and healthy—the very definition of spa cuisine.

This recipe is from the Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas, and was originally published in the May 2013 issue of Bon Appetit magazine. This recipe was also published in the Capital Gazette.