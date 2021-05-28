This salad is a great warm weather side dish thanks to the lemony vinaigrette and combination of fresh vegetables. Black rice is available at most natural food stores and some supermarkets. While it requires some cooking time and care, it has a wonderful nutty flavor. It's not surprising that this recipe originally came from a spa resort, as this salad is visually appealing, tasty and healthy—the very definition of spa cuisine.
This recipe is from the Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas, and was originally published in the May 2013 issue of Bon Appetit magazine. This recipe was also published in the Capital Gazette.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup black rice (such as Lotus Foods Forbidden Rice)
- Kosher salt
- 1/2 Cup walnuts
- 1/4 Cup Meyer lemon juice (or 3 tablespoons regular lemon juice)
- 2 Tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon agave syrup or honey
- 1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- 4 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 Cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed
- 1 Cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 4 Ounces green beans, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Cook 1 cup black rice until tender, about 35 to 40 minutes. Drain well, then spread out on a plate or rimmed baking sheet and let cool.
Step 3: Meanwhile, spread out 1/2 cup walnuts on another rimmed baking sheet. Toast in the oven, tossing once, until fragrant, about 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool; chop.
Step 4: In a small bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup Meyer lemon juice (or 3 tablespoons regular lemon juice), 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar and 1 tablespoon agave syrup (or honey). Whisking constantly, gradually drizzle in 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil. Season vinaigrette with salt to taste.
Step 5: In a large bowl, combine the cooled black rice, toasted chopped walnuts, 4 thinly sliced scallions, 1 cup shelled edamame, 1 cup halved grape tomatoes, 4 ounces thinly sliced green beans and the vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine.