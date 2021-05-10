  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Black Beans and Roasted Corn With Poblano

May 10, 2021 | 3:10pm
Travels easily so it's perfect for summer picnics
Black Beans and Roasted Corn With Poblano recipe - The Daily Meal
Brycia James/E+/Getty Images

When it comes to your next potluck or barbecue, don’t forget the sides! This delicious mix of black beans, roasted corn and poblano peppers is marinated in sofrito and lime juice. It can be served hot or cold—as a side dish, over rice or over salad.

This recipe is by Christian Rakyta of Nat’s Real Pit BBQ in Windsor, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
2 h
2 h
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
127
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 can black beans
  • 2 Cups roasted corn
  • 1 Cup diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 Cup chopped scallions
  • 1 1/2 large poblano peppers (roasted, peeled, seeds removed and diced)
  • 1/2 Cup lime juice
  • 1/2 Cup sofrito

Directions

Step 1: In a bowl, combine 1 can black beans, 2 cups roasted corn, 1 cup diced tomatoes, 1/2 cup chopped scallions, 1 1/2 roasted and diced poblano peppers, 1/2 cup lime juice and 1/2 cup sofrito. Mix all ingredients together well.

Step 2: Chill for 2 hours before serving.

Tags
barbecue
best recipes
black beans
corn
Easy
peppers
picnic
poblano
potluck
salad
side dish
vegetarian
roasted corn
filling
Black Beans and Roasted Corn With Poblano
roasted peppers
crowd pleaser