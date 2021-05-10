When it comes to your next potluck or barbecue, don’t forget the sides! This delicious mix of black beans, roasted corn and poblano peppers is marinated in sofrito and lime juice. It can be served hot or cold—as a side dish, over rice or over salad.

This recipe is by Christian Rakyta of Nat’s Real Pit BBQ in Windsor, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.