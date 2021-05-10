May 10, 2021 | 3:10pm
Brycia James/E+/Getty Images
When it comes to your next potluck or barbecue, don’t forget the sides! This delicious mix of black beans, roasted corn and poblano peppers is marinated in sofrito and lime juice. It can be served hot or cold—as a side dish, over rice or over salad.
This recipe is by Christian Rakyta of Nat’s Real Pit BBQ in Windsor, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 1 can black beans
- 2 Cups roasted corn
- 1 Cup diced tomatoes
- 1/2 Cup chopped scallions
- 1 1/2 large poblano peppers (roasted, peeled, seeds removed and diced)
- 1/2 Cup lime juice
- 1/2 Cup sofrito
Directions
Step 1: In a bowl, combine 1 can black beans, 2 cups roasted corn, 1 cup diced tomatoes, 1/2 cup chopped scallions, 1 1/2 roasted and diced poblano peppers, 1/2 cup lime juice and 1/2 cup sofrito. Mix all ingredients together well.
Step 2: Chill for 2 hours before serving.