On more festive occasions, Pakistanis turn to the style of cooking known as Mogul cuisine. For nearly 300 years, the court of the ''Grand Mogul'' in Delhi was a byword for luxury and extravagance, symbolized by architectural masterpieces like the Taj Mahal. No expense was spared in the Mogul kitchens, where a hundred separate dishes were prepared each day for the emperor. Today, in Pakistan and in India, the Moguls' culinary heritage lives on in dishes like nehari, a sumptuous dish in which pieces of beef are slowly cooked in yogurt, spices and chilis to produce a characteristic thick dark gravy. —Colleen Taylor Sen, Chicago Tribune
This recipe comes from Salim Khan, owner of Tasty Eat restaurant in Chicago. This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 large onions, sliced
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 Pound boneless lean beef, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 one-inch piece ginger
- 3 to 4 cloves garlic
- 1 Teaspoon chili powder
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 6 cloves
- 1 Teaspoon cumin seed
- 8 black cardamom seeds
- 8 black peppercorns
- 1 two-inch piece cinnamon stick
- 2 Teaspoons flour
- 4 Cups water
- Garnishes: sliced ginger, sliced green chilies, chopped fresh cilantro (coriander) leaves
Directions
Step 1: In medium Dutch oven, cook 2 large sliced onions in 1 tablespoon vegetable oil until brown, about 5 to 6 minutes. Add 1 pound boneless lean beef (cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes); cook and stir over medium heat for 30 minutes.
Step 2: Grind a 1-inch piece of ginger and 3 to 4 cloves of garlic in blender or food processor with a little water until smooth. Add to meat; cook 10 minutes longer. Add 1 teaspoon chili powder and 1 teaspoon salt; cook 30 minutes more.
Step 3: Meanwhile, make the garam masala. In spice grinder or coffee grinder, grind 6 cloves, 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 8 black cardamom seeds, 8 black peppercorns and a 2-inch piece of cinnamon stick. Grind until mixture resembles a fine powder.
Step 4: Mix 2 teaspoons flour and the garam masala with a little water. Stir into beef mixture. Stir in 4 cups water. Mix well. Cook, tightly covered, over very low heat, stirring often, until meat is tender, about 1 hour.
Step 5: Add garnishes. Serve with bread.