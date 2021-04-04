On more festive occasions, Pakistanis turn to the style of cooking known as Mogul cuisine. For nearly 300 years, the court of the ''Grand Mogul'' in Delhi was a byword for luxury and extravagance, symbolized by architectural masterpieces like the Taj Mahal. No expense was spared in the Mogul kitchens, where a hundred separate dishes were prepared each day for the emperor. Today, in Pakistan and in India, the Moguls' culinary heritage lives on in dishes like nehari, a sumptuous dish in which pieces of beef are slowly cooked in yogurt, spices and chilis to produce a characteristic thick dark gravy. —Colleen Taylor Sen, Chicago Tribune

This recipe comes from Salim Khan, owner of Tasty Eat restaurant in Chicago. This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.