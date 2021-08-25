Step 1: Remove 6 pounds beef back ribs or short ribs from refrigerator at least 1 hour before cooking. Apply rub (recipe follows) to the ribs liberally, massaging it in well. Cover the ribs; let stand at room temperature, 1 hour.

Step 2: At cooking time, prepare grill for indirect cooking (or heat oven to 300 F). Arrange the ribs on the grill so they are not over the coals or gas flame (or place the ribs on a rimmed baking sheet).

Step 3: Cook, covered, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours, turning twice during cooking time. Meanwhile, prepare the glaze (recipe follows).

Step 4: When the ribs are tender and the meat has begun to pull from the bones, uncover ribs and brush them with the glaze. Cook for 10 minutes, uncovered; turn and brush with glaze again.

Step 5: Cook an additional 10 minutes, then serve. Pass remaining glaze at table if desired.