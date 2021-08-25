If you have 4 hours free, a fine dish of molasses-and-mustard-glazed beef ribs can carry your dinner. The sharp-and-sweet glaze cuts the fatty richness of the ribs a bit, but doesn't argue with their big beefy flavor. Go ahead and cook some extra (figure 2 ribs per person for dinner) and, the next day, strip the meat from the bones, chop it coarsely and add to ramen, noodle bowls or pasta sauce.
This recipe is by Robin Mather, author of "The Feast Nearby" (Ten Speed Press, 2011), a collection of essays and recipes from a year of eating locally on a budget. This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Use either beef back ribs or short ribs for this dish. If you use short ribs, the cooking time will be approximately halved. You'll know the ribs are done if the meat has begun to pull from the bone. Use about 1 pound of ribs per person. We prefer to cut the ribs apart before grilling.
Ingredients
For the ribs:
- 6 Pounds beef back ribs or short ribs
For the rub:
- 2 Tablespoons sweet paprika
- 2 Tablespoons chili powder
- 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 Tablespoon onion powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon brown sugar
For the glaze:
- 1/4 Cup unsulphured molasses
- 1/4 Cup Dijon-style mustard
- 2 Tablespoons cider vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons bourbon, optional
Directions
For the ribs:
Step 1: Remove 6 pounds beef back ribs or short ribs from refrigerator at least 1 hour before cooking. Apply rub (recipe follows) to the ribs liberally, massaging it in well. Cover the ribs; let stand at room temperature, 1 hour.
Step 2: At cooking time, prepare grill for indirect cooking (or heat oven to 300 F). Arrange the ribs on the grill so they are not over the coals or gas flame (or place the ribs on a rimmed baking sheet).
Step 3: Cook, covered, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours, turning twice during cooking time. Meanwhile, prepare the glaze (recipe follows).
Step 4: When the ribs are tender and the meat has begun to pull from the bones, uncover ribs and brush them with the glaze. Cook for 10 minutes, uncovered; turn and brush with glaze again.
Step 5: Cook an additional 10 minutes, then serve. Pass remaining glaze at table if desired.
For the rub:
Step 1: In a bowl, combine 2 tablespoons sweet paprika, 2 tablespoons chili powder, 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon brown sugar.
For the glaze:
Step 1: In a bowl, combine 1/4 cup unsulphured molasses, 1/4 cup Dijon-style mustard, 2 tablespoons cider vinegar and 2 tablespoons bourbon (optional).
Step 2: Divide glaze between 2 containers. Use one container to baste ribs, the other to pass at table or refrigerate for future use.