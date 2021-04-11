  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Beef Rendang

April 11, 2021
Slowly simmered beef in coconut milk and spices
Beef Rendang recipe - The Daily Meal
asab974/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This Indonesian recipe, known as rendang, is from Angin Mamiri Restaurant in Chicago. It's delicious served with sticky white rice. Look for salam leaf and galangal, a ginger-like rhizome, in Southeast Asian grocery stores. For a milder result, use fewer chilies or use paprika instead. —Colleen Sen, Chicago Tribune

This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
3 h
30 m
(prepare time)
2 h and 30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
559
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
10 Creative Beef Recipes
9 Amazing Burger Recipes That Aren't Made With Beef
Ground Beef Dinner Ideas: Recipes to Keep You Full

Ingredients

  • 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 Pound beef chuck or brisket, cut in 2-inch cubes
  • 6 to 10 fresh red chilies, seeded (or 3 teaspoons paprika)
  • 2 thin slices galangal
  • 1 salam leaf or bay leaf
  • 1 Teaspoon finely minced lemon grass
  • 1 Teaspoon ground coriander

Directions

Step 1: In a large saucepan, heat 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) unsweetened coconut milk to a boil; reduce heat to simmer. Cook to reduce, 15 minutes.

Step 2: In a large bowl, mix 1 pound beef chuck or brisket (cut in 2-inch cubes) with 6 to 10 seeded fresh red chilies (or 3 teaspoons paprika), 2 thin slices galangal, 1 salam leaf or bay leaf, 1 teaspoon finely minced lemon grass and 1 teaspoon ground coriander.

Step 3: Add the seasoned beef mixture to the coconut milk. Heat to a simmer; cook, stirring occasionally, until the coconut milk is quite thick and meat is tender, about 2 1/2 hours.

Tags
beef
best recipes
coconut milk
Curry
lemongrass
meat
Southeast Asia
indonesia
Galangal
main dish
Beef Rendang
rendang
Indonesian cuisine
salam leaf