This Indonesian recipe, known as rendang, is from Angin Mamiri Restaurant in Chicago. It's delicious served with sticky white rice. Look for salam leaf and galangal, a ginger-like rhizome, in Southeast Asian grocery stores. For a milder result, use fewer chilies or use paprika instead. —Colleen Sen, Chicago Tribune
Ingredients
- 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 Pound beef chuck or brisket, cut in 2-inch cubes
- 6 to 10 fresh red chilies, seeded (or 3 teaspoons paprika)
- 2 thin slices galangal
- 1 salam leaf or bay leaf
- 1 Teaspoon finely minced lemon grass
- 1 Teaspoon ground coriander
Directions
Step 1: In a large saucepan, heat 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) unsweetened coconut milk to a boil; reduce heat to simmer. Cook to reduce, 15 minutes.
Step 2: In a large bowl, mix 1 pound beef chuck or brisket (cut in 2-inch cubes) with 6 to 10 seeded fresh red chilies (or 3 teaspoons paprika), 2 thin slices galangal, 1 salam leaf or bay leaf, 1 teaspoon finely minced lemon grass and 1 teaspoon ground coriander.
Step 3: Add the seasoned beef mixture to the coconut milk. Heat to a simmer; cook, stirring occasionally, until the coconut milk is quite thick and meat is tender, about 2 1/2 hours.