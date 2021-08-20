Notes

Ground and formed jerky can be made by substituting 2 pounds of lean ground beef for the solid meat. Mix all of the ingredients together in a good-sized mixing bowl. Use your hands to make sure the seasonings are evenly and well distributed. Refrigerate the mixture for 2 or 3 hours (the longer, the stronger the flavor). Then roll the meat out like cookie dough, either in little rounds or in large sheets to be cut into strips for drying. Dry just as you would solid-piece jerky.

To get a uniform thinness for even drying, lay a strip of 1/16th-inch cardboard on each side of the meat (the long sides removed from the lid of a shoebox work well). When you roll over the meat, the strips hold the rolling pin up just enough to create a uniform thickness, a good thinness for drying. Another trick for rolling beef jerky thin: Get two rubber ''O'' rings from the hardware store, one to fit each end of your rolling pin. The thickness of the ''O'' ring will determine the thinness of the jerky.