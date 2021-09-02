In France, cooks think ahead when it comes to salad dressings. Empty and well-washed wine bottles do double duty as vinaigrette containers. A batch of basic dressing is made for the week and stored in the wine bottle. Just before adding it to a fresh salad, variance herbs and spices are mixed in to make a new dressing. From this private stock of basic vinaigrette, one can add such items as chopped tarragon or basil, crushed garlic or fresh dill, and never repeat the same dressing twice.
This recipe is by Marcy Goldman-Posluns and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Always stir the salt in the vinegar before the oil. Vinegar dissolves salt; oil doesn't.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup red wine vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon-style mustard, optional
- 1 pinch white pepper
- 3 Cups salad oil
Directions
Step 1: In a bowl, mix 1 cup red wine vinegar with 1 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard and 1 pinch white pepper. Blend in 3 cups salad oil.
Step 2: Store, refrigerated, in a capped bottle and shake well before using. (Can be used plain or with your own flavor combinations.)