  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Basic Vinaigrette

September 2, 2021 | 10:23pm
Personalize this dressing with your favorite herbs
Basic Vinaigrette recipe - The Daily Meal
Victoria Pearson/DigitalVision/Getty Images

In France, cooks think ahead when it comes to salad dressings. Empty and well-washed wine bottles do double duty as vinaigrette containers. A batch of basic dressing is made for the week and stored in the wine bottle. Just before adding it to a fresh salad, variance herbs and spices are mixed in to make a new dressing. From this private stock of basic vinaigrette, one can add such items as chopped tarragon or basil, crushed garlic or fresh dill, and never repeat the same dressing twice.

This recipe is by Marcy Goldman-Posluns and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
20
Servings
292
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Always stir the salt in the vinegar before the oil. Vinegar dissolves salt; oil doesn't.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon-style mustard, optional
  • 1 pinch white pepper
  • 3 Cups salad oil

Directions

Step 1: In a bowl, mix 1 cup red wine vinegar with 1 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard and 1 pinch white pepper. Blend in 3 cups salad oil.

Step 2: Store, refrigerated, in a capped bottle and shake well before using. (Can be used plain or with your own flavor combinations.)

Tags
basic recipes
best recipes
classic
condiment
Dijon mustard
dressing
Easy
France
how to
kitchen staples
make ahead
mustard
quick
salad
sauce
vinaigrette
vinegar
weeknight
meal prep
red wine vinegar
basic
Basic Vinaigrette
salad oil
white pepper