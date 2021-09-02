In France, cooks think ahead when it comes to salad dressings. Empty and well-washed wine bottles do double duty as vinaigrette containers. A batch of basic dressing is made for the week and stored in the wine bottle. Just before adding it to a fresh salad, variance herbs and spices are mixed in to make a new dressing. From this private stock of basic vinaigrette, one can add such items as chopped tarragon or basil, crushed garlic or fresh dill, and never repeat the same dressing twice.

This recipe is by Marcy Goldman-Posluns and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.