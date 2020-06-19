Slather your own homemade "beerbecue sauce" on a perfectly grilled burger patty and serve it up on the bun of all buns: Texas Toast.
Notes
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Fresh Texas toast, buttered, may be used instead of frozen product.
Dill pickle chips or pickled jalapeño peppers may be substituted for pickled okra.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1/2 Cup beer
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons ketchup
- 1 Tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 4 slices frozen Texas Toast
- 2 spears pickled okra, sliced
Directions
To prepare barbecue sauce, combine beer, brown sugar, ketchup, chipotle peppers and Worcestershire sauce in saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer 8 to 10 minutes until sauce is thickened; set aside.
Lightly shape ground beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Meanwhile, prepare Texas Toast according to package directions. Cut each piece of toast in half.
For each sandwich, spread 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce over one toast half. Top with burger, another tablespoon sauce and okra slices. Close sandwich.