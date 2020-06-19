  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Barbecue Chipotle Burgers

June 19, 2020 | 1:45pm
For those who want more spice in their lives
Barbecue Chipotle Burgers
Photo courtesy Beef - It's What's For Dinner

Slather your own homemade "beerbecue sauce" on a perfectly grilled burger patty and serve it up on the bun of all buns: Texas Toast. 

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
407
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Fresh Texas toast, buttered, may be used instead of frozen product.

Dill pickle chips or pickled jalapeño peppers may be substituted for pickled okra.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1/2 Cup beer
  • 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 Tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 4 slices frozen Texas Toast
  • 2 spears pickled okra, sliced

Directions

To prepare barbecue sauce, combine beer, brown sugar, ketchup, chipotle peppers and Worcestershire sauce in saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer 8 to 10 minutes until sauce is thickened; set aside.

Lightly shape ground beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile, prepare Texas Toast according to package directions. Cut each piece of toast in half.

For each sandwich, spread 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce over one toast half. Top with burger, another tablespoon sauce and okra slices. Close sandwich.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving407
Total Fat24g37%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated9g44%
Cholesterol81mg27%
Protein23g46%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A22µg2%
Vitamin B122µg100%
Vitamin B60.4mg34.5%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.7%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium76mg8%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)39µg10%
Folic acid5µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium41mg10%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg42%
Phosphorus237mg34%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium453mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.7%
Sodium366mg15%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.3%
Trans1gN/A
Water120gN/A
Zinc5mg47%
Tags
best recipes
chipotle
grilling
spicy food
summer recipes